Atletico Madrid Vs Liverpool Live Streaming: How To Watch UCL Live In India, US And UK?

In a blockbuster clash, Atletico Madrid look set to take on Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League Group Stage. The match is scheduled to kick off at 12:30 AM IST on Wednesday, October 20 at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid. It will be an interesting game as both of them have had a fiery history when they meet, Liverpool are yet to defeat Atletico as they have lost two and drawn two in the four matches they have played.

Below, take a look at the Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool Champions League match team news, live streaming information for India, the US, and the UK.

Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool Team News

For Jurgen Klopp, the good news is that Curtis Jones has returned to light training but will not travel to Spain for the match against Atletico and the German manager is boosted by the return of Brazil internationals Alisson and Fabinho. As for Diego Simeone, he will be without suspended and injured Stefan Savic but is boosted by the return of Jose Gimenez, Matheus Cunha and Marcos Llorente.

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool UEFA Champions League match in India?

Football fans in India who want to watch Champions League matches in India can tune in to the Sony Sports Network. The epic Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool clash can be viewed on Sony Ten 2/Sony Ten 2 HD. The Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool live streaming can be viewed on the Sony LIV app or website, as well as on JioTV. The Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool match is scheduled to kick off at 12:30 AM IST on Wednesday, October 20 at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid.

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool UEFA Champions League match in the US?

Football fans in the US who want to watch UEFA Champions League matches in the US can tune in to the Paramount+ app or website. The Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool match is scheduled to kick off at 3:00 PM ET on Tuesday, October 19 at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid.

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool UEFA Champions League match in the UK?

Football fans in the UK who want to watch UEFA Champions League matches in the UK can tune in to BT Sport 2 (HD) or BT Sport Ultimate (4K). The Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool match is scheduled to kick off at 8:00 PM BST on Tuesday, October 19 at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid.

Image: AP