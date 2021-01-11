Atletico Madrid's Training Comes To Halt As Spanish Snowstorm Wreaks Havoc

La Liga giants Atletico Madrid have enjoyed a string of spectacular performances since the start of the current campaign. Diego Simeone's men currently lead the La Liga standings ahead of the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona with a comfortable situation for the Rojiblancos. But the club are now in a spot after their training session was brought to an abrupt halt due to the snowstorm in Spain.

Atletico Madrid training comes to a halt

Atletico Madrid's training was brought to an abrupt halt on Thursday last week after the snowstorm in Spain wreaked havoc. Players have been training individually at their homes ever since. The club will now decide if the conditions are favourable for the team to return to training on Monday.

Access to Atletico Madrid's Sports City training ground remains difficult amid the weather vagaries. City mayor Jose Luis Martinez-Almeida has urged motorists not to venture out in the open unless it's very urgent. According to The Sun, the Spanish capital witnessed more than 2 feet of snow last Friday, the most during a 24-hour period since 1971.

Atletico Madrid play Sevilla in LaLiga, Real Madrid take on Athletic Bilbao

Interestingly, Atletico Madrid's game against Athletic Bilbao, originally scheduled for Saturday was postponed due to Storm Filomena. Bilbao could not land on Madrid's Barajas Airport. Sevilla visit Wanda Metropolitano next and a similar situation could emerge, thus putting the La Liga fixture in a spot.

The city airport was closed until Sunday with Real Madrid forced to travel directly to Pamplona. Los Blancos could not board for the Spanish capital after their Osasuna clash amid the snowstorm. The defending La Liga champions have a key fixture upfront as they take on Athletic Bilbao in the semi-final of the Spanish Super Cup.

Atletico Madrid lead La Liga charts ahead of Real Madrid, Barcelona

Atletico Madrid currently lead the La Liga charts with 38 points from 15 games. City rivals Real Madrid sit second in the La Liga standings, trailing by a point to the top, despite having played three games more than the Wanda Metropolitano outfit. Simeone's men next take on Sevilla on Tuesday (Wednesday IST) with La Liga yet to decide if the fixture will be played according to the schedule.

Image courtesy: Atletico Madrid Twitter