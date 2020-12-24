Atletico Madrid Shot-stopper Jan Oblak Sums Up Experience Of Playing Against Messi

Atletico Madrid shot-stopper Jan Oblak is arguably regarded among the best players in his position in the world. The Slovenian international has been known for his consistency in the Spanish top flight, winning the Zamora trophy three times with the Rojiblancos. But even the best tremor when they come up against football stars like Lionel Messi, who most recently netted his 644th goal for Barcelona. And Oblak has now spoken of his experience of guarding the post against the Argentine legend.

Jan Oblak speaks on facing Messi

During a recent interaction with Sky Sports, Oblak was asked about his thoughts on facing Messi and that one reason which makes him stand out from other opponents. The 27-year-old shot-stopper did not shy away from admitting that it is indeed a mighty task to come up against the record-time Ballon d’Or winner.

🗣️ Jan Oblak: “Messi is always looking, his eyes are on the ball but he sees you.” pic.twitter.com/Ola804bhNt — Barça Worldwide (@BarcaWorldwide) December 23, 2020

Oblak reveals that Messi often observes his leg movement. “If I make one step, he will see it and shoot it to the other side”, claims the Atletico Madrid shot-stopper, insisting just why the Barcelona captain stands out as the best player in the world. “That is why he is so difficult. He does not show it but he is always looking. He is always watching you. His eyes are on the ball but he sees you.”

Oblak praises Messi goals record, lauds him as the best

Oblak insists Messi is the best player in the world, having scored many goals against him. Many times, a player fails to understand the ease with which the 32-year-old goes on to score a goal. Some goals appear as if he has not taken a shot, but rather just passed the ball into the net, insists the Atletico Madrid no. 1.

Although Oblak insists Messi’s efforts in front of goal are unpredictable, he does have a well-placed strategy when it comes to one-on-one opportunities. Oblak is well aware of the fact that Messi loves defty dinking the ball in one-on-one opportunities. And if the goalkeeper goes down, the Argentine will chip over the ball. In one-on-one situations, it is always better to wait until the final second and not act hastily, adds Oblak.

Messi 644 goals milestone: Argentine overtakes Pele after goal vs Valladolid

Indeed, Messi has been a nightmare for several of the top goalkeepers of this generation. Most recently in the game against Real Valladolid, the club captain overtook Pele's record of scoring the most goals for a single club, netting his 644th goal for the Catalan giants.

Image courtesy: Leo Messi, Jan Oblak Instagram