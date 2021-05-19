ATN Vs JUV Dream11: Atalanta Vs Juventus Prediction, Coppa Italia Final Top Fantasy Picks

Having beaten Juventus for the first time in 20 years less than a month ago in the league, Atalanta will now hope to secure the same result once again as they face the Serie A giants for the Coppa Italia final. The final will take place at the Mapei Stadium with kick-off scheduled for 9:00 PM local time on Wednesday, May 19 (12:30 AM IST on Thursday, May 20). Here is a look at the ATN vs JUV Dream11 prediction, top picks and our ATN vs JUV Dream11 team for the much-awaited encounter.

ATN vs JUV preview

Atalanta arrive into this game on the back of an impressive five-game unbeaten run in Serie A that includes four wins and a draw. Gian Piero Gasperini's side have been extremely consistent in the league and currently occupy second place in the Serie A table with just one game remaining in the season. Having made Atalanta a consistent top-four side, Gasperini will now hope to win his first trophy with the side.

✨ 𝐎𝐍𝐂𝐄 𝐀𝐆𝐀𝐈𝐍 ✨



Siamo in @ChampionsLeague, ancora una volta, per la terza stagione consecutiva!!! 🔥

We'll play in the #UCL, once again, for the third season in a row!!! 🖤💙#GoAtalantaGo ⚫️🔵 pic.twitter.com/etFb1NdlNK — Atalanta B.C. (@Atalanta_BC) May 15, 2021

On the other hand, Juventus have endured their worst campaign in the past decade by far this season. The Serie A heavyweights had won the league title every year since 2011/12. However, they are now at risk of not only going trophyless but also with the possibility looming of failing to qualify for Champions League football next season.

ATN vs JUV predicted starting line-ups

Atalanta: Pierluigi Gollini; Cristian Romero, Jose Luis Palomino, Berat Djimsiti; Hans Hateboer, Marten de Roon, Remo Freuler, Robin Gosens; Matteo Pessina, Josip Ilicic, Duvan Zapata.

Juventus: Wojciech Szczesny; Danilo, Matttijs de Ligt, Giorgio Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Juan Cuadrado, Federico Chiesa, Arthur, Adrien Rabiot; Paulo Dybala, Cristiano Ronaldo.

ATN vs JUV top picks

Atalanta: Duvan Zapata, Josip Ilicic, Matteo Pessina

Juventus: Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala, Matttijs de Ligt

ATN vs JUV Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Pierluigi Gollini

Defenders: Matttijs de Ligt, Berat Djimsiti, Alex Sandro, Jose Luis Palomino

Midfielders: Juan Cuadrado, Matteo Pessina, Federico Chiesa

Forwards: Paulo Dybala, Cristiano Ronaldo (C), Duvan Zapata (VC)

ATN vs JUV Dream11 prediction

Considering the recent form of the two teams, our prediction is that Juventus will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The above ATN vs JUV Dream11 prediction, ATN vs JUV match prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The ATN vs JUV Dream11 team and ATN vs JUV Dream11 top picks does not guarantee a positive result.