ATU Vs CIN Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, MLS Is Back Live

Atlanta United will square off against FC Cincinnati in Major League Soccer (MLS) this week. The game will be played on Thursday, July 16, 2020. Here is the ATU vs CIN Dream11 prediction, ATU vs CIN Dream11 team news, ATU vs CIN Dream11 top picks, schedule and match preview.

Also Read | Gundogan Delves Into ‘El Mago’ David Silva’s Legacy And The Heir To His Throne, Phil Foden

ATU vs CIN Dream11 prediction and schedule

Venue: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex

Date: Thursday, July 16, 2020

Time: 6.30 pm IST

ATU vs CIN Dream11 prediction and preview

The Kings rise early.



9AM Tomorrow ⏰ pic.twitter.com/wyA23KrELj — Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) July 16, 2020

Atlanta United and FC Cincinnati are placed in Group E in the MLS is Back Tournament. Atlanta United occupy the third spot in the table, while Cincinnati are placed fourth. The two sides have played one game each, ending up on the losing side. New York Red Bulls defeated Atlanta United 2-1 in the previous clash, while Cincinnati were humiliated 4-0 by Columbus in the previous clash. The previous meeting between Atlanta United and FC Cincinnati saw the former win with a 2-1 scoreline.

Also Read | Arteta's Baptism By Fire, Defensive Frailties & Euro Vision: Nketiah On All Things Arsenal

ATU vs CIN Dream11 prediction: ATU vs CIN Dream11 team news

ATU vs CIN Dream11 team: Cincinnati squad: Spencer Richey, Przemyslaw Tyton, Bobby Edwards, Kendall Waston, Maikel van der Werff, Tom Pettersson, Nick Hagglund, Greg Garza, Andrew Gutman, Mathieu Deplagne, Saad Abdul-Salaam, Zico Bailey, Caleb Stanko, Fatai Alashe, Thomas McCabe, Allan Cruz, Haris Medunjanin, James McLaughlin, Adrien Regattin, Siem de Jong, Frankie Amaya, Kekuta Manneh, Joseph-Claude Gyau, Jurgen Locadia, Yuya Kubo, Brandon Vazquez, Rashawn Dally

ATU vs CIN Dream11 team: Atlanta United squad: Brad Guzan, Alec Kann, Brendan Moore, Anton Walkes, Brooks Lennon, George Campbell, Fernando Meza, Laurence Wyke, Edgar Castillo, Franco Escobar, George Bello, Miles Robinson, Ezequiel Barco, Emerson Hyndman, Mohammed Adams, Jeff Larentowicz, Eric Remedi, Manuel Castro, Matheus Rossetto, Jake Mulraney, Gonzalo Martinez, Jurgen Damm, Adam Jahn, Jerome-Williams, Josef Martinez, Jon Gallagher, Tyler Wolff

ATU vs CIN Dream11 prediction: ATU vs CIN Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Spencer Richey

Defenders: Greg Garza, Mathieu Deplagne, Anton Walkes, Brooks Lennon

Midfielders: Ezequiel Barco, Allan Cruz, Joseph-Claude Gyau

Forwards: Josef Martinez (c), Jurgen Locadia, Yuya Kubo (vc)

Also Read | Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool Script Glory Out Of Fractured Fairytale As Inevitables Stand Tall

ATU vs CIN Dream11 prediction: ATU vs CIN Dream11 top picks

Cincinnati: Yuya Kubo, Allan Cruz

Atlanta United: Josef Martinez, Ezequiel Barco

ATU vs CIN Dream11 prediction

Atlanta United are the favourites in this game.

Also Read | Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool: From 'Heavy Metal Football' To A Well-Oiled Machine

Note: The ATU vs CIN Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis. The ATU vs CIN Dream11 top picks and ATU vs CIN Dream11 team selection does not guarantee positive results.

Image courtesy: Atlanta United Twitter