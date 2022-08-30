Aubameyang Back In Premier League? Chelsea Agree Personal Terms With Barcelona Striker

Chelsea's pursuit of a striker seems to have ended as they have reportedly agreed upon personal terms with Barcelona's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. It is believed now they only need to meet the Catalan giants' ask price for the Gabonese striker to complete the move.

Chelsea agree terms with Aubameyang

According to GOAL, Chelsea have agreed upon personal terms with Pierre Emerick Aubameyang and now just need to meet Barcelona's asking price of €25 million (£21.4m/$25m). The report adds that talks between the two clubs are progressing well, suggesting that a deal is imminent.

It is believed that the Gabonese striker will sign a two-year contract with the Blues with the option of an extra year. Aubameyang is believed to be a good fit for Chelsea as coach Thomas Tuchel had a good relationship with the 33-year-old during their time together at Borussia Dortmund.

Chelsea beat Leicester City 2-1

Raheem Sterling’s first goals for Chelsea gave the 10-man Blues a 2-1 victory over winless Leicester City in the English Premier League this past Saturday. Sterling’s second-half double proved decisive at Stamford Bridge as the hosts overcame the early sending off of England midfielder Conor Gallagher.

Manager Thomas Tuchel was also absent as he was serving a touchline ban following his confrontation with Antonio Conte in the opening home match against Tottenham, while Gallagher was dismissed in the 28th minute after getting two yellow cards. Chelsea were awarded an early penalty when Ruben Loftus-Cheek went down in the box, but referee Paul Tierney overturned his decision after Kai Havertz was adjudged to have been offside in the buildup.

A little more than a minute after the restart, Sterling broke the deadlock with a shot from the edge of the area, after being found by Marc Cucurella. They doubled their lead in the 63rd minute when Sterling tapped in James’ cross at the far post. However, the Foxes pulled one back three minutes later when Barnes beat Mendy at his near post. Following Chelsea's 2-1 win over Leicester, they moved up to sixth place in the Premier League with seven points, five points behind leaders Arsenal who have had a perfect start to the season.

(Inputs from AP)