Aubameyang Health Update: Arsenal Captain Suffering From Malaria, Posts Pic From Hospital

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang contracted malaria while on international duty with Gabon last month and spent time in hospital this week, he said on Thursday. The Gabonese attacker missed the Gunners' 3-0 Premier League win over Sheffield United at the weekend, with the club subsequently confirming that the striker had been struggling with illness. Prior to Arsenal's 4-0 win over Slavia Prague in the Europa League quarter-finals, Aubameyang revealed that he has been receiving treatment for malaria and hoped to be back on the pitch again soon.

Arsenal thrashed Slavia Prague 4-0 (5-1 on aggregate) on Thursday night to progress into the semi-finals of the Europa League. However, eyebrows were raised when the team was announced without captain Aubameyang. However, the Arsenal skipper revealed that he contracted malaria while playing for Gabon during last month's international break, and posted a picture of himself lying in a hospital bed as he continues his recovery.

"Hey guys, thanks for all the messages and calls. Unfortunately, I contracted Malaria whilst being on national team duty in Gabon a few weeks ago," the Arsenal superstar wrote on Instagram. Aubameyang played one match for Gabon as they booked their place in the Africa Cup of Nations finals and started just one Arsenal game since returning to England.

When will Aubameyang return to action for Arsenal?

The 31-year-old added that was already feeling much better, but didn't specify exactly when he is expected to return for Arsenal. "I’ve spent a few days in hospital this week but I’m already feeling much better every day, thanks to the great doctors that detected and treated the virus so quickly. I wasn’t really feeling myself the last couple of weeks but will be back stronger than ever soon! Will be watching my boys now, a huge game for us! Let‘s go and get it Arsenal," added Aubameyang.

Arsenal, who are ninth in the Premier League standings, will now shift their attention towards Fulham, with a London derby set to be played at Emirates Stadium on Sunday. The Gunners will then host Everton at home five days later.

Aubameyang has now missed a total of seven games for Arsenal this campaign due to a combination of illness and injury. He has also not been quite as prolific as in previous seasons as Arteta's men have struggled for consistency. In 33 outings across all competitions, Aubameyang has netted 14 goals, with his last strike coming in a 1-1 draw with Burnley on March 6.

UEL results from quarter-final second legs

Slavia Prague 0-4 Arsenal (1-5 on aggregate)

Villarreal 2-1 Dinamo Zagreb (3-1 on aggregate)

Man United 2-0 Granada (4-0 on aggregate)

Roma 1-1 Ajax (3-2 on aggregate)

