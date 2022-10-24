Aubameyang Lights A Diya As Premier League Stars Wish Happy Diwali To Indian Fans: WATCH

The festival of Diwali is one of the biggest festivals in India and is celebrated not only across the country but also by the fans around the world. The festivals of lights symbolize "victory of light over darkness, good over evil. Keeping pace with the changing times, even the Premier League clubs have now started to go to social media and wish Indian fans on festival days. Star players from various Premier League teams on Monday wished their vast Indian fan base on the occasion of Diwali. Premier League football remains by far the most watched and supported football league not only in India but also around the world. Talking about the fan base in India, the EPL league enjoys a huge fan following as fans try and keep updates about their favourite clubs and players.

Premier League players wish Indian fans Happy Diwali

The official Twitter handle of the Premier League India on Monday, October 24 posted a video of some of the top players form various Premier League players wishing the Indian fans on the auspicious occasion of Diwali. The video starts with some of the players lighting Diya and wishing Indian fans the occasion of Diwali. The video starts with Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, defender Wesley Fofana, and Morgan Gibbs White of Nottingham Forest trying to light diya on the occasion of Diwali. As the video moves forward the likes of Cristian Pulisic, Liverpool's Trent Alexander Arnold, Leicester City's James Maddison, Arsenal's Emile Smith Rowe and Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne wish the Indian fans a very happy Diwali.

From all of us at the #PL, Happy Diwali 😍 pic.twitter.com/a6kTZAK3Fx — Premier League India (@PLforIndia) October 24, 2022

Wishing a Happy #Diwali to all those celebrating today! pic.twitter.com/IdKMn84MDB — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 24, 2022

Premier League weekend results

Premier League weekend witnessed some exciting matches with Chelsea and Manchester United going against each other. The match ended in 1-1 draw with Jorginho scoring for Chelsea, while Casemiro scored the equaliser for United in injury time. Liverpool suffered a shock loss at the hands of Nottingham Forest, while Manchester City kept the pressure on Arsenal with 3-1 win over Brighton. Arsenal was held to 1-1 draw against Southampton, while First-half goals from Callum Wilson and Miguel Almiron sent Newcastle into the Premier League’s top four with a superb 2-1 win at Tottenham on Sunday.