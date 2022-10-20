Cristiano Ronaldo Dropped From Manchester United Squad For Premier League Clash Vs Chelsea

Manchester United have announced that Cristiano Ronaldo has been left out of the squad for the club's upcoming Premier League fixture against Chelsea on Saturday, October 22.

The club statement read, "Cristiano Ronaldo will not be part of the Manchester United squad for this Saturday’s Premier League game against Chelsea. The rest of the squad is fully focused on preparing for that fixture."

It is unclear as to why United have dropped Ronaldo from the squad for the game against Chelsea. The club haven't mentioned the reason for excluding the 37-year-old forward.

However, this comes after the Portuguese superstar left the dugout during the Red Devils' clash against Tottenham, to return to the dressing room even before the full-time whistle was blown. Cristiano Ronaldo was not a part of the playing XI that took on Spurs and got a 1-0 win, a game that Manchester United dominated from the get-go.

Cristiano Ronaldo full highlights against Tottenham in HD quality. Miss it at your own risk. pic.twitter.com/NXpfg8K3Wa — Revenant (@HereHeIsAgain) October 20, 2022

This created a lot of stir, but Erik Ten Hag played it down and said, “Yeah, I don't pay attention to that, we deal with that tomorrow. We want to focus on this team, it was a magnificent performance from all 11 players.”

The 37-year-old Ballon d'Or nominee hasn't been a regular under Erik Ten Hag this season and was clearly unhappy when he was substituted against Newcastle United.

Whether United's decision to drop Cristiano Ronaldo for the Chelsea clash is based on his behaviour during the Tottenham game is unclear, but clearly, things seem to be getting tense between Ronaldo and the club.