AUG Vs KOL Dream11: Augsburg Vs Koln Prediction, Team And Fantasy Football Top Picks

FC Augsburg will next take on Koln in the Bundesliga at the WWK Arena as both sides look to avoid relegation. The match is scheduled to kick off at 8:30 PM local time on Friday, April 23 (12:00 AM IST on Saturday, April 24). Here is our AUG vs KOL Dream11 prediction, top picks and our AUG vs KOL Dream11 team.

AUG vs KOL match preview

FC Augsburg head into this match on the back of a 2-0 defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt. A goal each half from Martin Hinteregger and Andre Silva ensured that FC Augsburg got nothing from the game. Heiko Herrlich's winless run of three games (1D 2L) has resulted in the side dropping down to twelfth place in the Bundesliga standings, seven points above the relegation places. FC Augsburg will need to rediscover their form quickly if they want to avoid getting into a relegation battle with few games remaining in the season.

Iagoal /ee-a-gÅl/ - (noun): A goal scored by the Brazilian left-back, Iago, of FC Augsburg.



"FCA is playing Köln tomorrow. Remember the winning Iagoal last time they played?" pic.twitter.com/XJovpMPH2D — FC Augsburg (@FCA_World) April 22, 2021

On the other hand, Koln recorded an astonishing 2-1 victory over title-chasing RB Leipzig in their last game as Jonas Hector scored a second-half brace. Although the victory gives Koln hopes of survival they are yet in 17th place in the Bundesliga standings and are four points away from safety. However, a win against Leipzig may have just given Friedhelm Funkel's side a massive boost in their pursuit for survival.

AUG vs KOL predicted starting line-ups

FC Augsburg: Rafael Gikiewicz; Iago Borduchi, Jeffery Gouweleeuw, Reece Oxford, Raphael Framberger; Ruben Vargas, Andre Hahn, Rani Khedira, Daniel Caliguri; Felix Uduokhai, Marco Richter

(On the defense)



“It’s a shame that he has picked up his yellow card suspension. Suchy and Oxford did their job well.” pic.twitter.com/SOvr06la9v — FC Augsburg (@FCA_World) April 22, 2021

Koln: Timo Horn: Jannes-Killian Horn, Rafael Czichos, Sebastian Bornauw, Noah Katterbach; Ellyes Skhiri, Marius Wolf, Jonas Hector, Elvis Rexhbecaj, Dominick Drexler, Ondrej Duda

AUG vs KOL top picks

FC Augsburg: Andre Hahn, Daniel Caliguri, Ruben Vargas

Koln: Ondrej Duda, Ellyes Skhiri, Rafael Czichos

AUG vs KOL Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Rafael Gikiewicz

Defenders: Felix Uduokhai, Rafael Czichos, Jeffery Gouweleeuw, Jannes-Killian Horn

Midfielders: Ondrej Duda, Daniel Caliguri, Ellyes Skhiri, Jonas Hector

Forwards: Andre Hahn, Ruben Vargas

AUG vs KOL Dream11 prediction

Considering the recent form of the two teams, our prediction is that FC Augsburg will come out on top in this Bundesliga match.

Note: The above AUG vs KOL Dream11 prediction, AUG vs KOL match prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The AUG vs KOL Dream11 team and AUG vs KOL Dream11 top picks does not guarantee a positive result