Australia Vs Ecuador Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch International Friendly Match

Aus vs Ecu: Following a recent meeting at Parramatta Sydney, Australia and Ecuador will square once again today at the Marvel Stadium, Melbourne. Australia got the better of Ecuador by 3 goals to 1 in the last encounter. This will be the second of the 2 matches scheduled. The team of Ecuador would be eager to get back and redeem itself. Thus, here are all the details regarding when and where Australia vs Ecuador will take place, plus all the information about the live streaming.

While the club fixtures are on hold as the international duty is currently carrying out, the nonstop football action is still being spewed from every continent. Today, Australia will take on Ecuador in an international friendly. Get hold of the following information to catch Australia vs Ecuador live.

When is Australia vs Ecuador taking place?

Australia vs Ecuador will take place on Tuesday 28th March 2023 at 2 PM IST. In the UK at 09:30 PM. And in the USA at 4:30 AM

Where is Australia vs Ecuador taking place?

Australia vs Ecuador will take place at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia.

Where to watch Australia vs Ecuador in India?

Australia vs Ecuador will not be televised live in India.

Where to watch Australia vs Ecuador in UK?

Australia vs Ecuador will not be televised live in the UK.

Where to watch Australia vs Ecuador in USA and South America?

In USA, Australia vs Ecuador can be watched on ESPN+. The match will start at 3:30 am in Ecuador.

When and where to Australia vs Ecuador in Australia?

Live TV coverage will be provided by Network 10 with the match shown on Channel 10 in Sydney and Melbourne but on 10 Bold in Adelaide, Brisbane, and Perth. The match will start at 7:30 pm in Melbourne. Live stream 10 Play and Paramount+ will carry the live streaming of the match.

Where can I access Australia vs Ecuador live streaming in the UK?

Australia vs Ecuador would not be streamed in the UK.

Where can I access Australia vs Ecuador live streaming in USA and South America?

Fans in the USA can make use of the streaming provision issued by ESPN, to catch the live streaming of Australia vs Ecuador.

Australia vs Ecuador: Probable starting XI

Australia: Ryan; Atkinson, Souttar, Rowles, Behich; Mabil, Baccus, O'Neill, Irvine, Guol; Duke

Ecuador: Ramirez; Preciado, Torres, Hincapie, Estupinan; Mendez, Caicedo, Cifuentes; Mena, Estrada, Sarmiento