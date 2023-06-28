Star Footballer Who Played FIFA World Cup 2022 Alongside Lionel Messi Joins Mohun Bagan

Quick links:
Jason Cummings with Lionel Messi (Image: jasoncummings35/Instagram)
Mohun Bagan took to their social media handle on Wednesday, June 28, and confirmed the signing of Jason Cummings. The Australian World Cup player has signed a three-year deal with the Indian Super League giants. The signing was confirmed by the Socceroos on their official website.
Jason Cummings is here. 💚♥️#MBSG #JoyMohunBagan #আমরাসবুজমেরুন pic.twitter.com/azBPIPq2W2— Mohun Bagan Super Giant (@mohunbagansg) June 28, 2023
🎩 Hat-trick 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐨— Subway Socceroos (@Socceroos) June 3, 2023
🏅 Joe Marston 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐚𝐥
🏆 A-League Men's 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐢𝐨𝐧
What an unforgettable #ALeagueGF for Jason Cummings 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Fl0TAv18Hr
The 27-year-old joins Mohun Bagan on the back of his illustrious 18-month stint in Gosford. He scored 31 goals in 50 appearances for the Central Coast Mariners since his arrival from Scottish club Dundee FC. “Subway Socceroos striker Jason Cummings has a new home after signing with Indian Super League club Mohun Bagan Super Giant for an undisclosed fee, the Central Coast Mariners confirmed,” the statement by the Socceroos said.
An #ALeagueGF hat trick for Jason Cummings!— Subway Socceroos (@Socceroos) June 3, 2023
pic.twitter.com/Q1gwJ79LIr
After his move to the Indian Super League was confirmed, Cummings thanked the Mariners for a ‘life-changing journey’ on Wednesday. “My career was at a tough point when I came here and I have fallen in love with the Coast. It is the most enjoyment that I have ever had playing football. Off the pitch and on the pitch, I have never experienced anything like it in my life. I cannot thank everyone at the club enough,” the footballer said.