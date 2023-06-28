Star Footballer Who Played FIFA World Cup 2022 Alongside Lionel Messi Joins Mohun Bagan

Mohun Bagan took to their social media handle on Wednesday, June 28, and confirmed the signing of Jason Cummings. The Australian World Cup player has signed a three-year deal with the Indian Super League giants. The signing was confirmed by the Socceroos on their official website.

3 Things You Need To Know

Jason Cummings has represented Australia in 3 games and has scored one goal

Cummings was part of Australia’s 26-man squad at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

He helped the Mariner’s win the A-League with a sensational hat-trick on June 3

🎩 Hat-trick 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐨

🏅 Joe Marston 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐚𝐥

🏆 A-League Men's 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐢𝐨𝐧



What an unforgettable #ALeagueGF for Jason Cummings 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Fl0TAv18Hr — Subway Socceroos (@Socceroos) June 3, 2023

Jason Cummings signs for Mohun Bagan after ending stint with Mariners

The 27-year-old joins Mohun Bagan on the back of his illustrious 18-month stint in Gosford. He scored 31 goals in 50 appearances for the Central Coast Mariners since his arrival from Scottish club Dundee FC. “Subway Socceroos striker Jason Cummings has a new home after signing with Indian Super League club Mohun Bagan Super Giant for an undisclosed fee, the Central Coast Mariners confirmed,” the statement by the Socceroos said.

After his move to the Indian Super League was confirmed, Cummings thanked the Mariners for a ‘life-changing journey’ on Wednesday. “My career was at a tough point when I came here and I have fallen in love with the Coast. It is the most enjoyment that I have ever had playing football. Off the pitch and on the pitch, I have never experienced anything like it in my life. I cannot thank everyone at the club enough,” the footballer said.