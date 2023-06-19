Anirudh Thapa Agrees Groundbreaking Megadeal With Mohun Bagan Super Giants: Report

Why you’re reading this: The Indian football team won the Hero Intercontinental Cup 2023 on Sunday against Lebanon at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, India. The most promising player of the Indian team Anirudh Thapa again displayed his class while playing for the country in the competition. Thapa played a crucial role in the victory known for his athleticism, speed, dribbling, passing and many more helped India maintain its shape and build momentum in the Intercontinental Cup, India has a streak of not losing a match in their last 4 games. The Dehradun boy who captains Chennaiyin FC in the ISL has been linked to one of the oldest and the most prestigious clubs of India.

3 things you need to know

Anirudh Thapa joined the Indian Super League club Chennaiyin FC on Jul 1, 2016

Anirudh Thapa's current contract expires on May 31, 2024

Anirudh Thapa is linked with Mohun Bagan Super Giants

Also Read: Intercontinental Cup: Sunil Chhetri, Chhangte Goals Lead India To Become Champions

Will Thapa leave Chennaiyin FC this summer ?

Anirudh Thapa is reported to join Mohun Bagan Super Giants and it is going to be one of the most expensive transfers in Indian football history, ahead of the 2023-24 season.

According to reports, the 25-year-old mountain boy is set to join the Bengal Giants for a five-year-deal. MohunBagan is ready to pay the Chennai based club a mouthwatering transfer fee of Rs. 3 Crore to sign India's number 7. Furthermore, the AIFF Elite Academy graduate would be paid a handsome salary of Rs. 3 crore every year which would make him one of the highest paid Indian footballers of all-time.

Also Read: Indian Team Donates Rs 20 Lakh To Train Tragedy Victims After Intercontinental Cup Victory

Which other Indian Super League club is vying for Thapa's services?

According to reports, Anirudh Thapa's transfer saga resulted in a bidding war between Mumbai City FC and Mohun Bagan after the midfielder expressed interest in leaving his present club, Chennaiyin FC.

Thapa had previously come close to joining Mohun Bagan Super Giants a year prior, but he ultimately chose to accept a three-year deal with Chennaiyin FC. However, Mohun Bagan's head coach, Juan Fernando, has been successful in acquiring his major goal despite having just one year left on his contract. The richest deal in Indian football, however, comes at a high price because Mohun Bagan Super Giants will have to use their financial resources to gain the services of the brilliant midfielder. Anirudh Thapa has been a standout performer for Chennaiyin FC, with 125 appearances, 12 goals, and 17 assists.

It is worth noting that Thapa's recent performances with the national team have been particularly impressive, highlighting his potential and caliber as a midfielder. With doubts surrounding Joni Kauko's future at the club and reports of Hugo Boumous' potential departure, Ferrando, the head coach of Mohun Bagan Super Giants, may opt to utilize Thapa in a central midfield role to provide the much-needed creative spark that the team has lacked so far in the ISL.