AVL Vs New Dream11 Line-up, Injury News, Match Prediction And Detailed Preview

Aston Villa will face Newcastle United in Matchday 13 of the Premier League on Monday Night (Tuesday IST), November 26. Newcastle are currently 14th with 15 points while Aston Villa are 17th with 11 points, both having played 12 games each. Keep reading for the AVL vs NEW Dream11 prediction and team.
Date: Tuesday, November 26, 2019
Time: 1:30 AM IST
Venue: Villa Park
Let's get back to winning ways. 👊#AVLNEW pic.twitter.com/EnUTbwCV7r— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) November 24, 2019
Aston Villa: Jed Steer (calf), Jota (hernia), Keinan Davis (hamstring)
Newcastle United: Ciaran Clark (knock), Jamaal Lascelles (knee), Matt Ritchie (ankle), Robert Elliot (back), Sean Longstaff (suspension)
Aston Villa have lost their last three league games and have dropped to 17th. A good result now a necessity for Dean Smith's men. With key men like Grealish and Heaton back in the mix, Villa can hope to overcome the Toons on Monday night.
Aston Villa win-loss record: LLWLW
🗣 "We need to keep doing things we've been doing well and hopefully those results will keep on coming."— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) November 23, 2019
Paul Dummett spoke with NUFC TV earlier this week as he looks ahead to Monday night's game against Aston Villa. #NUFC
After a slow start to the season, Steve Bruce's side has picked up well. They have already beaten Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur this season and are currently unbeaten in their last three league games (W2, D1). Steve Bruce will be looking to continue his side's good form and inflict more misery on his former employers.
Newcastle win-loss record: WWDLW
Tom Heaton (GK), Frederic Guilbert, Bjorn Engels, Tyrone Mings, Matt Targett, Marvelous Nakamba, Trezeguet, John McGinn, Conor Hourihane, Jack Grealish, Wesley
Martin Dubravka (GK), Jetro Willems, Florian Lejeune, Federico Fernandez, Fabian Schar, DeAndre Yedlin, Allan Saint-Maximin, Sean Longstaff, Jonjo Shelvey, Miguel Almiron, Joelinton
Captain: John McGinn
Vice-Captain: Joelinton
Goalkeeper: Tom Heaton (AVL)
Defenders: Tyrone Mings (AVL), Jetro Willems (NEW), DeAndre Yedlin (NEW)
Midfielders: Jack Grealish (AVL), John McGinn (AVL), Sean Longstaff (NEW), Miguel Almiron (NEW)
Attackers: Joelinton (NEW), Wesley (AVL), Trezeguet (AVL)
Aston Villa 1-2 Newcastle United
