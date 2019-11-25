AVL Vs New Dream11 Line-up, Injury News, Match Prediction And Detailed Preview

Aston Villa will face Newcastle United in Matchday 13 of the Premier League on Monday Night (Tuesday IST), November 26. Newcastle are currently 14th with 15 points while Aston Villa are 17th with 11 points, both having played 12 games each. Keep reading for the AVL vs NEW Dream11 prediction and team.

Date: Tuesday, November 26, 2019

Time: 1:30 AM IST

Venue: Villa Park

AVL vs New Dream11 team news

Aston Villa: Jed Steer (calf), Jota (hernia), Keinan Davis (hamstring)

Newcastle United: Ciaran Clark (knock), Jamaal Lascelles (knee), Matt Ritchie (ankle), Robert Elliot (back), Sean Longstaff (suspension)

AVL vs New Dream11 match preview

Aston Villa

Aston Villa have lost their last three league games and have dropped to 17th. A good result now a necessity for Dean Smith's men. With key men like Grealish and Heaton back in the mix, Villa can hope to overcome the Toons on Monday night.

Aston Villa win-loss record: LLWLW

Newcastle United

🗣 "We need to keep doing things we've been doing well and hopefully those results will keep on coming."



Paul Dummett spoke with NUFC TV earlier this week as he looks ahead to Monday night's game against Aston Villa. #NUFC — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) November 23, 2019

After a slow start to the season, Steve Bruce's side has picked up well. They have already beaten Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur this season and are currently unbeaten in their last three league games (W2, D1). Steve Bruce will be looking to continue his side's good form and inflict more misery on his former employers.

Newcastle win-loss record: WWDLW

AVL vs New Dream11 team and probable line ups

Aston Villa probable line-up:

Tom Heaton (GK), Frederic Guilbert, Bjorn Engels, Tyrone Mings, Matt Targett, Marvelous Nakamba, Trezeguet, John McGinn, Conor Hourihane, Jack Grealish, Wesley

Newcastle probable line-up:

Martin Dubravka (GK), Jetro Willems, Florian Lejeune, Federico Fernandez, Fabian Schar, DeAndre Yedlin, Allan Saint-Maximin, Sean Longstaff, Jonjo Shelvey, Miguel Almiron, Joelinton

AVL vs New Dream11 top picks

Captain: John McGinn

Vice-Captain: Joelinton

AVL vs New Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Tom Heaton (AVL)

Defenders: Tyrone Mings (AVL), Jetro Willems (NEW), DeAndre Yedlin (NEW)

Midfielders: Jack Grealish (AVL), John McGinn (AVL), Sean Longstaff (NEW), Miguel Almiron (NEW)

Attackers: Joelinton (NEW), Wesley (AVL), Trezeguet (AVL)

AVL vs New Dream11 prediction

Aston Villa 1-2 Newcastle United

