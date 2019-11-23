Liverpool Score Late Again To Beat Crystal Palace, Player Ratings From The EPL Clash

Another game, another late goal for Liverpool. The Premier League leaders somehow manage to win again despite being pegged back by Crystal Palace in the final 10 minutes. The win takes Liverpool to 37 points from 13 games, eight ahead of 2nd-placed Leicester City, while Crystal Palace remain 13th with 15 points.

FULL-TIME Crystal Palace 1-2 Liverpool



Liverpool stay 8 points clear at the top of the #PL thanks to goals from Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino#CRYLIV pic.twitter.com/EtmvHtjRvU — Premier League (@premierleague) November 23, 2019

Also Read | Ex-Liverpool Defender Matteo Has Brain Tumour Operation

Premier League: Crystal Palace vs Liverpool match report

Despite starting the opening minutes well, Liverpool were second-best for much of the first half as the absence of Mohamed Salah was clearly being felt in the attack. In fact, the home side did have the ball into the back of the net only for VAR to rule the goal out for a push on Dejan Lovren The first half ended at 0-0.

The second half started well for Liverpool with Jurgen Klopp moving Sadio Mane back to the left flank to link up with Andrew Robertson. The move paid-off soon as Liverpool went ahead when the aforementioned two combined for Liverpool's opener in the 49th minute when Mane's left-footed shot bounced off both posts before crossing the line. The goal only helped Liverpool grow into the game but they failed to find another until Wilfried Zaha scored for the home side with a great finish beyond the outstretched arms of Alisson. The league leaders somehow found a way back into the game when Roberto Firmino scored just two minutes after Zaha's goal to secure yet another three points for Liverpool. Some late charge for Palace followed but Liverpool managed to hold them off. The game ended at 2-1 to Liverpool.

Premier League: VAR to Liverpool's rescue

After consulting the VAR, referee Kevin Friend has overturned the goal because there was a foul by Jordan Ayew on Dejan Lovren in the build-up



Crystal Palace 0-0 Liverpool (45 mins)#CRYLIV https://t.co/xmUUptKVXc — Premier League (@premierleague) November 23, 2019

Also Read | Check Manchester United Ex-midfielder Marouane Fellaini's Miss Against Liverpool

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool: What next

Not the best performance for Jurgen Klopp's men but a win nevertheless to keep their title-charge going strong. Liverpool will now welcome Napoli in the Champions League on November 28 before hosting Brighton next week in the Premier League, while Crystal Palace will visit Burnley next in the league.

Also Read | Liverpool Show Off Their New Training Complex Worth £50 Million, Fans Are Dazzled

Premier League: Crystal Palace vs Liverpool player ratings

Crystal Palace

Vincente Guaita (GK): 6/10

Joel Ward: 6.5/10

James Tomkins: 7/10

Gary Cahill: 6.5/10

Patrick van Aanholt: 6.5/10

Cheikhou Kouyate: 7/10

Luka Milivojevic: 7/10

James McArthur: 6.5/10

Andros Townsend: 6.5/10

Wilfried Zaha: 7.5/10

Jordan Ayew: 6/10

Substitutes: Martin Kelly: 6/10, Jeffrey Schlupp: 6.5/10, Christian Benteke: 6/10

Liverpool

Alisson Becker (GK): 6.5/10

Andrew Robertson: 8/10

Virgil van Dijk: 7.5/10

Dejan Lovren: 7.5/10

Trent Alexander-Arnold: 7/10

Georginio Wijnaldum: 7/10

Fabinho: 7/10

Jordan Henderson: 7.5/10

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain: 5.5/10

Roberto Firmino: 8/10

Sadio Mane: 8/10

Substitutes: Divock Origi: 6/10, James Milner: 6.5/10, Joe Gomez: NA

Also Read | Liverpool Urged To Keep Premier League Focus Ahead Of Busy Schedule