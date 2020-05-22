Gareth Bale Can Reclaim 'superstar Status' With Move To Newcastle United, Says Rivaldo

World Cup winner Rivaldo has urged Gareth Bale to ditch Real Madrid and sign for Premier League side Newcastle United in the summer. A number of clubs have been monitoring the Gareth Bale transfer stance but teams have hit a stumbling block when negotiating the Welshman's wage demands. The Real Madrid star has been heavily linked with a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu after falling out of favour with manager Zinedine Zidane over the past few seasons. However, Brazil and Barcelona legend Rivaldo has tipped Gareth Bale to join Newcastle United to regain his 'superstar' status as the Magpies are bound to receive a substantial influx of cash if the Saudi-backed consortium succeeds in the takeover.

Rivaldo urges Gareth Bale transfer to Newcastle United

According to reports from Marca, Real Madrid tried to offload Gareth Bale over the last few transfer windows but were unable to find any club that would match his £650,000-a-week wage demands. While speaking to Betfair, Rivaldo explained why Gareth Bale should consider a return to the Premier League and join Newcastle United in the summer. The 48-year-old Brazilian was aware of the rumours which linked a Gareth Bale transfer to the MLS but admitted that the 30-year-old still has two of three years left in Europe before he should ponder a move to the United States.

Gareth Bale has racked up 18 appearances for Real Madrid this term scoring three goals and assisting two more in an injury-ravaged campaign. Rivaldo stated that Gareth Bale should opt to leave the Spanish capital in the summer as it is unlikely he will solidify a starting berth at the Santiago Bernabeu, especially with the expected arrivals at Real Madrid. However, the Brazil great admitted that Bale should consider an option to move to Newcastle United to ply his trade at St James' Park.

Rivaldo continued by saying Newcastle United will be able to afford Bale's high wage demands with the cash-rich Saudi owners set to take over the reins from Mike Ashley. More so, Bale's arrival at Newcastle would be akin to a marquee signing, potentially boosting the confidence of the players in the team. According to reports from The Mirror, Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is at the finish line in his quest of sealing a deal worth £300 million for the Newcastle United takeover. Further reports indicate that the Premier League has given the green light to the takeover this week.

