PHG Vs SE Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Korean League Live

Pohang Steelers will play FC Seoul in the Korean League this week. The match will be played on Friday, May 22, 2020. Here is the PHG vs SE Dream11 prediction, PHG vs SE Dream11 team and PHG vs SE Dream11 top picks.

PHG vs SE Dream11 prediction and schedule

Venue: Steelyard Stadium, Pohang

Date: Friday, May 22, 2020

Time: 4:00 pm IST

PHG vs SE Dream11 prediction and preview

🇰🇷 @kleague 1 Preview: @pohangfc vs @FCSEOUL.



🧐 Can Seoul build on their win against Gwangju last time out, or will the Steelers be able continue their impressive record over the capital club? @NeatPaul with the preview.#KLeague | #K리그 | #POHvSEOhttps://t.co/WNzeAZKOBB — K League United (@KLeagueUnited) May 20, 2020

FC Seoul have made a great start to their league campaign this season. They defeated Gwangju at home in their first league game of the season. Brazilian striker Adriano scored the only goal of the game. On the other hand, Steelers have not lost a single game at home since August last year. They also boast an impeccable record against Seoul, managing six wins in seven fixtures. However, their first game of the season against Daegu FC ended in a draw with both sides scoring once each.

PHG vs SE Dream11 prediction: PHG vs SE Dream11 team (full squads)

Pohang Steelers: Cho Sung-Hoon, Hwang In-Jae, Kang Hyeon-Mu, Lee Jun, No Ji-Hun, Ha Chang-Rae, Jeon Min-Kwang, Kim Ju-Hwan, Kim Kwang-Seok, Kim Min-Kyu, Kim Yong-Hwan, Kwon Wan-Kyu, Lee Do-Hyeon, Min Kyung-Hyun, Park Jae-Woo, Shim Sang-Min, Uh Min-Gul, Aleksandar Palocevic, Brandon O'Neill, Choi Jae-Young, Choi Yeong-Jun, Go Young-Jun, Kim Sang-Won, Lee Seung-Mo, Park Jae-Hun, Shim Dong-Un, Yang Tae-Ryoul, Heo Yong-Jun, Kim Dong-Bum, Lee Ji-Yong, Lee Kwang-Hyeok, Manuel Palacios, Mun Kyung-Min, Song Min-Kyu, Stanislav Iljutcenko

FC Seoul: Park Chu-young, Ju Se-jong, Aleksandar Pešić, Osmar, Go Yo-Han, Carlos Adriano de Sousa Cruz, Ikromjon Alibaev, Hwang Hyun-soo, Young-Wook Cho, Kim Jin-ya, Yu Sang-hun, Park Dong-Jin, Han Seung-gyu, Han Chan-hee, Ko Kwang-min, Jong-Gyu Yoon, Yang Han-been, Kim Won-sik, Kim Jun-Song, Kim Han-gil, Kim Nam-chun, Lee Woong-hee, Jeong Hyeon-cheol, Kim Won-Gun, Pak Min-gyu, Seong-Yoon Gwon, Han-min Jung, Joo-Sung Kim, Oh-Yeon Cha, Yu-min Yang, Min-Gyu Oh, Jong-Bum Baek, Seok-Yeong Jo, Min-Soo Kim, Sang-heui Kang.

PHG vs SE Dream11 prediction: PHG vs SE Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Hwang In-Jae

Defenders: Kwon Wan-Kyu, Kim Jin-ya, Kim Won-sik, Kim Jun-Song

Midfielders: Brandon O'Neil, Aleksandar Palocevic, Ikromjon Alibaev

Forwards: Aleksandar Pesic, Carlos Adriano de Sousa Cruz, Manuel Palacios

PHG vs SE Dream11 prediction: PHG vs SE Dream11 top picks

Captain: Carlos Adriano de Sousa Cruz

Vice-captain: Brandon O'Neil

PHG vs SE Dream11 prediction

Pohang Steelers start off as the favourites in this game.

Note: The PHG vs SE Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The PHG vs SE Dream11 top picks and PHG vs SE Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

