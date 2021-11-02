Ballon D'Or 2021: Lionel Messi Makes Honest Admission About Chances Of Winning Top Honour

Lionel Messi is one of the frontrunners to win the Ballon d'Or 2021. The awards ceremony is scheduled to take place at the Chatelet Theatre in the French capital of Paris on 29 November. While the Argentine great will be hoping to win a record seventh award, he has given his honest opinion on his chances of bagging the prestigious football award later this month.

“If I’m honest, I don’t think so. My biggest prize was what I was able to achieve with the national team. After having fought and fought so much for that achievement, it was the best for all it cost. If the golden ball arrives it would be extraordinary for what it would mean winning one more. The seventh would be crazy. If not, nothing happens", said Lionel Messi while speaking to SPORT, as per The Mirror.

“I have already achieved one of my great goals. I am very happy for what happened and now that whatever has to happen, happens", he added.

Apart from Lionel Messi, his long-term football rival Cristiano Ronaldo and Polish, as well as FC Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski, are also two of the strongest contenders to win this year's Ballon d'Or. The 2021 Copa America winner had won the award in 2019. The awards could not be given away in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of now, Leo has won the Ballon d'Or awards a record six times. He is followed by 'CR7' who has five prizes to his name.

What made Lionel Messi earn a Ballon d'Or 2021 nomination?

Last month, Lionel Messi was one of the players to be nominated for the Ballon d'Or 2021 award nominations from the list of 30 men's best footballers. Modern-day football great had an outstanding year both individually and collectively as he played a key role in Barcelona's Copa del Rey triumph and followed it up by helping Argentina win a major trophy for the first time since 1993 as the two-time world champions lifted the Copa America title in July this year. On a personal note, Leo has netted 37 goals and was also involved in 14 assists in 46 appearances both at the club as well as the international level combined to earn a Ballon d'Or nomination once again.