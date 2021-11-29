Ballon D'Or 2021 LIVE Streaming: How To Watch Ceremony In India, US And UK?

The excitement amongst football fans around the world cannot be higher as just hours remain for the Ballon d'Or 2021 trophy presentation ceremony to commence. While there are 30 nominees for the prestigious individual honour, several reports have suggested that it is going to be a tight contest between six-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi and Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski.

Ahead of what promises to be another exciting event, here is a look at how to watch Ballon d'Or 2021 ceremony live in India, the UK and the US.

How to watch Ballon d'Or 2021 ceremony live in India?

Fans in India wondering how to watch the Ballon d'Or ceremony live in India can tune in to the Star Sports network, which has the official rights to telecast the event. The France Football event will broadcast live on Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD. As for the live stream, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Ballon d'Or 2021 time in India: 1:00 AM IST on November 30

Ballon d'Or live stream details in the UK

While there will be no official telecast in the UK, fans can watch the Ballon d'Or 2021 live stream via L'Equipe's YouTube channel. Meanwhile, Eurosport will also stream the presentation ceremony on its website and app.

Ballon d'Or 2021 time in the UK: 7:30 PM GMT on November 29

How to watch Ballon d'Or 2021 ceremony live in the US?

Unfortunately, for US fans wondering how to watch Ballon d'Or 2021 live, there will be no official telecast. However, fans can watch the event using the live stream available on Paramount+ and L'Equipe.

Ballon d'Or 2021 time in the US: 2:30 PM ET on November 29

Ballon d'Or 2021 nominees

GOALKEEPERS

1) Gianluigi Donnarumma (PSG)

DEFENDERS

2) Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus)

3) Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus)

4) Simon Kjær (AC Milan)

5) Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea)

6) Ruben Dias (Manchester City)

Here are the first 20 nominees for the Men’s #ballondor pic.twitter.com/tIHav6s9gx — Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) October 8, 2021

MIDFIELDERS

7) N'Golo Kante (Chelsea)

8) Mason Mount (Chelsea)

9) Nicolo Barella (Inter Milan)

10) Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

11) Pedri (Barcelona)

12) Luka Modric (Real Madrid)

13) Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City)

14) Jorginho (Chelsea)

15) Phil Foden (Manchester City)

Here are the other 10 nominees for the Men’s #ballondor pic.twitter.com/auEMazmpEy — Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) October 8, 2021

FORWARDS

16) Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City)

17) Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund)

18) Harry Kane (Tottenham)

19) Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

20) Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)

21) Lionel Messi (PSG)

22) Neymar (PSG)

23) Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan)

24) Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)

25) Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

26) Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea)

27) Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United)

28) Kylian Mbappe (PSG)

29) Gerard Moreno (Villarreal)

30) Luis Suarez (Atletico Madrid)