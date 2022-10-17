Ballon D'Or 2022: Complete List Of Nominees, Date, Time, Venue, Live Streaming Details

With just a few hours remaining for the Ballon d'Or 2022 awards to take place, football fans around the world cannot be more excited to hear who will be announced as the world's best footballer of the year. As always, a total of 30 nominees have once again been shortlisted for the biggest individual award of the year.

Surprisingly, amongst the list of nominees, seven-time winner Lionel Messi has not made the cut on this occasion. Ahead of what promises to be an exciting event, here is a look at the full list of nominees, the date, the venue and the Ballon d'Or 2022 live streaming details.

What time will Ballon d'Or 2022 take place?

The Ballon d'Or 2022 awards ceremony will take place live at 12:00 AM IST on Tuesday, October 17.

Where will Ballon d'Or 2022 take place?

The ceremony will take place live at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.

How to watch event live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch the football event live in India can tune in to the Sony Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country.

Ballon d'Or 2022 live streaming details

As for the Ballon d'Or 2022 live streaming in India, fans can tune in to the SonyLIV app.

Where to watch event live elsewhere?

Fans around the world can watch the Ballon d'Or 2022 ceremony live on L'Equipe's YouTube channel and website. Meanwhile, it will also be avalable to watch on Eurosport's official website and the app. There event will begin live at 7:30pm BST or 2:30pm ET on Monday, October 17.

Ballon d'Or 2022 nominees

Real Madrid

1) Karim Benzema

2) Antonio Rudiger

3) Thibaut Courtois

4) Vinicius Junior

5) Luka Modric

6) Casemiro

Liverpool

7) Mohammad Salah

8) Trent Alexander-Arnold

9) Luis Diaz

10) Fabinho

11) Darwin Nunez

12) Virgil van Dijk

Manchester City

13) Kevin De Bruyne

14) Phil Foden

15) Joao Cancelo

16) Riyad Mahrez

17) Bernardo Silva

18) Erling Haaland

Manchester United

19) Cristiano Ronaldo

Tottenham Hotspur

20) Harry Kane

21) Son Heung-min

Bayern Munich

22) Sadio Mané

23) Joshua Kimmich

Barcelona

24) Robert Lewandowski

PSG

25) Kylian Mbappé

Borussia Dortmund

26) Sébastien Haller

AC Milan

27) Mike Maignan

28) Rafael Leao

RB Leipzig

29) Christopher Nkunku

Juventus

30) Dusan Vlahovic