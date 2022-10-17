Ballon D'Or 2022: Complete List Of Nominees, Date, Time, Venue, Live Streaming Details

Quick links:
With just a few hours remaining for the Ballon d'Or 2022 awards to take place, football fans around the world cannot be more excited to hear who will be announced as the world's best footballer of the year. As always, a total of 30 nominees have once again been shortlisted for the biggest individual award of the year.
Surprisingly, amongst the list of nominees, seven-time winner Lionel Messi has not made the cut on this occasion. Ahead of what promises to be an exciting event, here is a look at the full list of nominees, the date, the venue and the Ballon d'Or 2022 live streaming details.
The Ballon d'Or 2022 awards ceremony will take place live at 12:00 AM IST on Tuesday, October 17.
The ceremony will take place live at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.
Fans wondering how to watch the football event live in India can tune in to the Sony Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country.
As for the Ballon d'Or 2022 live streaming in India, fans can tune in to the SonyLIV app.
Fans around the world can watch the Ballon d'Or 2022 ceremony live on L'Equipe's YouTube channel and website. Meanwhile, it will also be avalable to watch on Eurosport's official website and the app. There event will begin live at 7:30pm BST or 2:30pm ET on Monday, October 17.
1) Karim Benzema
2) Antonio Rudiger
3) Thibaut Courtois
4) Vinicius Junior
5) Luka Modric
6) Casemiro
7) Mohammad Salah
8) Trent Alexander-Arnold
9) Luis Diaz
10) Fabinho
11) Darwin Nunez
12) Virgil van Dijk
13) Kevin De Bruyne
14) Phil Foden
15) Joao Cancelo
16) Riyad Mahrez
17) Bernardo Silva
18) Erling Haaland
19) Cristiano Ronaldo
20) Harry Kane
21) Son Heung-min
22) Sadio Mané
23) Joshua Kimmich
24) Robert Lewandowski
25) Kylian Mbappé
26) Sébastien Haller
27) Mike Maignan
28) Rafael Leao
29) Christopher Nkunku
30) Dusan Vlahovic