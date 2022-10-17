Ballon D'Or 2022: Three Players Who Can Battle Karim Benzema For Ballon D'Or 2022 Award

Quick links:
Image: AP
As the Ballon d'Or 2022 ceremony nears, the excitement among fans continues to increase to see who would be awarded the best individual player award. Following an outstanding season with Real Madrid, French striker Karim Benzema is undoubtedly the favourite to win the award.
The 34-year-old played a critical role in helping Los Blancos win both the La Liga and the UEFA Champions League titles. While Benzema may be the favourite, here is a look at three other contenders who can challenge the Frenchman for the Ballon d'Or 2022 award this year.
Former Liverpool star Sadio Mane will undoubtedly be Karim Benzema's biggest contender for the Ballon d'Or 2022 award after the success he had at both the club and international levels. The Senegalese international not only helped his nation win the Africa Cup of Nations but also played an instrumental role in helping the Reds win both the EFL Cup and the FA Cup.
Another potential contender for the Ballon d'Or 2022 award is Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who played a critical role in helping his side win the UEFA Champions League (UCL). The Belgian international made some crucial saves in the UCL final against Liverpool to help his side win the title by just 1-0.
The third biggest contender to Benzema for the Ballon d'Or 2022 award is star Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah. While the Egyptian international only managed to win the EFL Cup and the FA Cup last season with the Reds, he was yet brilliant in all competitions.
Salah scored 33 goals and provided 19 assists across all competitions for Liverpool, in a season where the side were narrowly close to clinching the elusive quadruple. After winning two domestic titles, Jurgen Klopp's side lost the Premier League by just a point to Manchester City before losing the UCL final to Real Madrid.
1) Karim Benzema
2) Antonio Rudiger
3) Thibaut Courtois
4) Vinicius Junior
5) Luka Modric
6) Casemiro
7) Mohammad Salah
8) Trent Alexander-Arnold
9) Luis Diaz
10) Fabinho
11) Darwin Nunez
12) Virgil van Dijk
13) Kevin De Bruyne
14) Phil Foden
15) Joao Cancelo
16) Riyad Mahrez
17) Bernardo Silva
18) Erling Haaland
19) Cristiano Ronaldo
20) Harry Kane
21) Son Heung-min
22) Sadio Mané
23) Joshua Kimmich
24) Robert Lewandowski
25) Kylian Mbappé
26) Sébastien Haller
27) Mike Maignan
28) Rafael Leao
29) Christopher Nkunku
30) Dusan Vlahovic