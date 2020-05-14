Balotelli, Chiellini Face Off On Live TV For First Time After Verbal Spat, Sort Out Issues

Juventus captain Giorgio Chiellini and Brescia striker Mario Balotelli have been at loggerheads for the past few days over the former labelling the latter a 'negative person'. The duo faced off recently for the first time on live TV since the verbal spat with Chiellini even apologising for his comments on the former Manchester City striker.

Chiellini apology: Chiellini slams Balotelli in his autobiography

A tutti gli operatori sanitari e agli altri professionisti che continuano a lavorare come veri eroi, un infinito applauso. Gli Eroi dell'Umanità combattono contro #COVID19. #Vinceremo #WeWillWin #FIFA @FIFAcom pic.twitter.com/mYygg3Hc2F — Giorgio Chiellini (@chiellini) April 18, 2020

Georgio Chiellini, in his autobiography, has claimed that he wished to slap Balotelli. Recently, during an interview with La Repubblica, he further criticised Balotelli along with Brazilian footballer Felipe Melo for their attitude on the field. Chiellini revealed that he had played alongside Balotelli for the Italian national team in Euro 2012 as well as the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

However, his behaviour during the Confederations Cup infuriated the Juventus defender, despite the fact that the striker scored twice to ensure that his side finished third in the competition.

Chiellini apology: Duo face off on live TV

Balotelli hit back at the criticism from Chiellini, saying that he had the courage at least to say things to a person directly. He further slammed the 35-year-old saying that he had plenty of opportunities to behave like a real man since 2013, but he didn't. The duo then faced off for the first time on an Italian show, Le Lene on Wednesday.

Chiellini apology: Defender apologises for his comments

The two appeared to be cordial with each other on the live show. Balotelli claimed that Chiellini's criticism was shocking for him as he doesn't consider himself a negative person. The Juventus captain didn't shy away from accepting his mistake, saying that he went too far ahead with the comments.

He asserted that he keeps learning from his mistakes. When quizzed on his thoughts of the possibility of playing together for the national team at the Euro 2020 championships, Chiellini emphasised that it would be a pleasure to play with the Brescia striker.

