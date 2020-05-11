Balotelli Slams Giorgio Chiellini After Juventus Defender Claimed He Wanted To Slap Him

Juventus captain Giorgio Chiellini, in his autobiography claimed that he wished to slap his Italy compatriot and Brescia striker Mario Balotelli. Now, the striker has hit back at Chiellini, who claimed that Balotelli was a person full of negative vibes.

Also Read | Lionel Messi can win you every game: Brescia striker Mario Balotelli heaps praise on Barcelona star

Giorgio Chiellini book: Juventus captain slams Balotelli, Melo

During an interview with La Repubblica, Giorgio Chiellini slammed Balotelli and Brazilian footballer Felipe Melo. Giorgio Chiellini and Mario Balotelli played together for the Italian national team in Euro 2012 as well as the 2014 FIFA World Cup. However, it was the striker's behaviour during the Confederations Cup that angered Chiellini, despite the fact that Balotelli scored twice to secure a third-place finish for his team in the competition.

Also Read | Mario Balotelli names his best XI, leaves out Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo

Giorgio Chiellini book: Defender recalls Balotelli's behaviour

Giorgi Chiellini claimed that he was let down by two players, something that he has been quite vocal about in the book. He claimed that Balotelli was a negative person. During the Confederations Cup, he never helped any of his teammates, for which he deserved a slap, said the Juventus defender. He further slammed Balotelli, claiming that people called him one of the top five strikers in the world, but for him, he never made it to the top 10 or top 20 list.

Also Read | Mario Balotelli had no respect, he deserved to be slapped: Italy captain Giorgio Chiellini

Giorgio Chiellini book: Balotelli hits back at the defender

Giorgio Chiellini's comments did not go down well with Balotelli, who decided to respond back harshly. The 29-year-old claimed that he at least had the courage and the sincerity to say things to a person's face. He further hit out at Chielli claiming that he had the opportunity to behave like a real man since 2013, which he didn't take advantage of. Giorgio Chiellini also lashed out at ex-Juventus midfielder Felipe Melo. He claimed that with Melo around, there were higher possibilities of a brawl. The Juventus captain described Felipe Melo as 'worst of the worst' as well as a 'bad apple'.

Also Read | Marco Materazzi claims he gave Mario Balotelli a "good beating" after UCL semi-final win