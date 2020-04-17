Mario Balotelli Names His Best XI, Leaves Out Juventus Superstar Cristiano Ronaldo

Football star Mario Balotelli has named his Best XI players in the world. The striker, whose career has been plagued with controversies, has once again raised eyebrows with his best XI due to the choices of including some footballers while leaving out some significant others such as Cristiano Ronaldo.

Mario Balotelli excludes Cristiano Ronaldo; includes Cesar, Cannavaro, Nesta

Mario Balotelli’s Best XI includes several footballing legends, particularly from Italy, but he omitted Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo from the list. His Best XI includes Brazil's goalkeeping legend, Julio Cesar. The inclusion comes as little surprise considering the fact that the duo played together at Inter Milan, also winning the Champions League in 2010. His centre-back choices include AC Milan legend Alessandro Nesta and Real Madrid legend Fabio Cannavaro.

Mario Balotelli excludes Cristiano Ronaldo: Pirlo, Gerrard run the midfield

Mario Balotelli opted for Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard, Juventus legend Andrea Pirlo and former Man City star Yaya Toure as his best midfield. While he has played with Gerrard at Liverpool and Yaya Toure at Man City, Balotelli often came up against Pirlo in Serie A.

Mario Balotelli excludes Cristiano Ronaldo: Lionel Messi makes the mark

Mario Balotelli selected Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi, Brazil legend Ronaldo and former Inter Milan forward Alessandro Cassano as his attackers. He wasn't fortunate to play with any of the three legends but has often heaped praise on Lionel Messi, lauding him as the best player in the world. Meanwhile, the exclusion of Cristiano Ronaldo from the Best XI has raised eyebrows, considering the Portuguese international's phenomenal record for both club and country.

Mario Balotelli age and Italy career

Mario Balotelli, 29, has witnessed the ebb and flow throughout his football career. The player who rose to prominence as a 19-year-old under Jose Mourinho at Inter Milan has played for some major clubs including the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool and AC Milan. Currently, the Italian striker is plying his trade for Italian side, Brescia.

