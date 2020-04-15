Cristiano Ronaldo And Lionel Messi Edging Closer To Dinner Promise Through Their Partners

Not very long ago, at a UCL draw in Monaco last year Cristiano Ronaldo admitted that he would like to spend some time with Lionel Messi and probably have dinner together. The hint dropped by Cristiano Ronaldo to spend some time off the pitch with Lionel Messi took the football world by storm. To make matters interesting, Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez is reportedly good friends with Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo and a 'Ronaldo Messi dinner' might be on the cards sometime soon.

Cristiano Ronaldo invites Lionel Messi for dinner: When is the Ronaldo Messi dinner?

At the UEFA Men's Player of the Year award ceremony, Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo revealed that he would like to have a meal with Barcelona captain Lionel Messi in the near future. Lionel Messi also expressed that he would have accepted the invitation had the two players crossed paths sooner. The global superstars have 11 Ballon d'Ors between them over the past 12 seasons and most football fans would love to know that the two shared dinner together despite their rivalry in football. Here is the video of Cristiano Ronaldo asking Lionel Messi for a dinner:

Ronaldo: "We've not had dinner together yet, but I hope in the future!" 😃@Cristiano & Messi at the #UCLdraw 🤜🤛 pic.twitter.com/KOFY8680tU — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 29, 2019

Georgina Rodriguez re-ignites a possible 'Ronaldo Messi dinner'

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez rekindled the possibility of Lionel Messi and her husband having dinner together. Most recently, Georgina Rodriguez commented on an Instagram picture posted by Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo. Antonela posted a picture on Instagram with her family on Easter and Georgina Rodriguez commented on the photo with a heart emoji. Here is the post by Antonela that received a heart emoji from Georgina, a couple of days ago.

'Ronaldo Messi dinner' to take place soon?

According to reports, Georgina and Antonela are on good terms and their social media exchange proves that they get along but that does little to confirm that the couples will have dinner together. However, with their respective beaus, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo pledging to meet for dinner in the future, it doesn't hurt that their companions are maintaining a cordial relationship. As a subsequent consequence, the relationship between Antonela and Georgina could give rise to an encounter between Ronaldo and Messi. Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina are currently in Madeira, distancing themselves from the rest of the world amid the coronavirus crisis.

