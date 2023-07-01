Bangladesh Vs Kuwait LIVE Streaming: How To Watch SAFF Championship Semi-final

The Bangladesh football team registered a 3-1 victory over Bhutan in their final group B match of the South Asian Football Federation Championship 2023. The men in red and green will now face group A table toppers Kuwait in the first semi-final match at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

Bangladesh last won a South Asian Football Federation Championship in 2003 when they defeated Maldives in the final. The Bangla Tigers will once again look forward to make a place in the finals and also lift the SAFF championship trophy for the second time. Kuwait on the other hand finished first in Group A, with two wins and a draw in their last group match against India. Kuwait which is placed on the 143rd rank in the FIFA rankings will also aim to make a place in their first ever SAFF Games final and also win their inaugural SAFF games title.

When and Where will Bangladesh vs Kuwait SAFF Championship semi-final match be played?

The first semi-final of the South Asian Football Federation Championship 2023 will be played at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru from 03:00 PM IST onwards.

How can the football fans in India watch Bangladesh vs Kuwait SAFF Championship semi-final match in India?

Football fans in India can watch the South Asian Football Federation Championship 2023 in India on DD Bharti from 03:00 PM IST onwards.

How can the football fans in India stream Bangladesh vs Kuwait SAFF Championship semi-final match in India?

Football fans in India can stream the South Asian Football Federation Championship 2023 in India on the FanCode app from 03:00 PM IST onwards.

Bangladesh vs Kuwait: Squads

Bangladesh: Md Sahidul Alam, Mitul Marma, Md Mehdi Hasan Srabon, Anisur Rahman, Alomgir Molla, Md Rahmat Mia, Topu Barman,Yeasin Arafat, Bishwanath Ghosh, Md Rimon Hossain, Md Tutul Hossain Badsha,Tariq Raihan Kazi, Mehedi Hasan, Murad Hasan, Md Isa Faysal, Sohel Rana, Masuk Mia Zoni, Md Saad Uddin, Md Ridoy, Sohel Rana, Md Mahadi Hasan, Jamal Bhuyan, Hemonta Vincent Biswas, Md Mojibor Rahman Jony, Mohammad Rabiul Hasan, Md Abu Shaeid, Rakib Hossain, Md Suman Reza, Matin Mia, Eleta Kingsley Oshiokha, Md Foysal Ahmed, Mohammad Ibrahim, Md Sahariar Emon, Md Rafiqul Islam, Md Aminur Rahman Sojib

Kuwait: Sulaiman Abdulghafoor, Bader Al-Saanoun, Abdulrahman Kameel, Hassan Hamdan Al-Enezi, Khaled Ebrahim, Abdullah Al-Buloushi, Hamad Al-Qallaf, Mahdi Dashti, Sultan Al-Enezi, Hamad Al-Harbi, Redha Hani, Fawaz Ayedh, Ahmad Al-Dhefiri, Abdullah Ghanim, Mubarak Al-Fnaini, Athbi Saleh, Mohammad Tata, Eid Al-Rasheed, Ali Khalaf, Ali Khalaf, Shabaib Al-Khaldi