India Vs Kuwait Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch SAFF Championships 2023 Match?

The Indian football team will be looking to extend their 12-game unbeaten streak at home when they take on Kuwait in the SAFF Championship group fixture on Tuesday. Both teams will be looking to extend their winning streaks in the tournament, so the game should be exciting.

3 things you need to know

India won the Hero Intercontinental Cup 2023 against Lebanon earlier this month

India beat Pakistan and Nepal in the SAFF Cup so far

Kuwait are unbeaten in their last 5 games

On the tournament’s inaugural day, Sunil Chhetri scored a hat trick against Pakistan, and India beat Pakistan by four goals. In their last game, India beat Nepal by two goals after being goalless in the first half. The captain came again to the rescue, opening the scoring in the 61st minute, and another goal was added by East Bengal forward Mahesh minutes later. Sunil Chhetri is the current top goal scorer of the tournament with four goals and will be eyeing to score more against Kuwait on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Kuwait defeated Nepal 3-1 in their first game of the SAFF Championship. Kuwait maintained their excellent run against Pakistan, winning 4-0. Both teams are qualified for the semi-finals, but let’s see who will top their group with three wins.

Here is everything you need to know about India vs Kuwait in the SAFF Championship 2023:

Where is India vs Kuwait SAFF Championship match being played?

The SAFF Championship match between India and Kuwait will be held in Bengaluru's Sree Kanteerava Stadium.

When will India vs Kuwait SAFF Championship match begin?

The SAFF Cup match between India and Kuwait will commence at 7:30 p.m. IST on June 27.

How to watch India vs Kuwait SAFF Championship match in India?

The match between India and Kuwait in the SAFF Championship can be seen live on DD Bharati. The match will begin at 7:30 p.m. IST on Tuesday.

How to watch the live streaming of India vs Kuwait SAFF Championship match in India?

The SAFF Championship match between India and Kuwait will be streamed live on FanCode. Football fans would have to pay a membership fee of 25 rupees per match to watch the game. The game will begin on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. IST.