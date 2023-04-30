BAR vs BET: Lamine Yamal makes history as he becomes youngest player to play for Barcelona

BAR vs BET: Lamine Yamal at 15 years and 290 days became the youngest ever player to grace the field for FC Barcelona. During Saturday's La Liga encounter between Barca and Real Betis, the teen made his debut, as he came onto the field in the 84th minute as a substitute. Barcelona coach Xavi calls Yamal "Fearless".

LA Liga giants FC Barcelona are not only famous for their on-field play but also for harboring a well-organised youth academy, La Masia. Legends like Lionel Messi, Carlos Puyol, Gerard Pique, Andreas Iniesta, etc, were all La Masia graduates before the status they went on to gain later in their careers. Recently, Ansu Fati, at age 16, became a major graduate of the academy, and now to top him in the section Lamine Yamal has made his debut.

The 15-year-old winger made his entry into the squad in the match against Atletico Madrid but did not get any minutes in that encounter. However, a couple of matches after, in the BAR vs BET match, Yamal was directed to take the field position. Upon making an appearance at Camp Nou, Yamal altered the esteemed history of the Blagurana club and thereby became the youngest-ever Barca player to play for the first team.

FC Barcelona vs Real Bettis: Barca takes further lead at the top

After incurring a defeat against Rayo Vallacano, FC Barcelona went back to the winning ways. In the match, Barca put on 4 past Los Verdiblancos. Andreas Christensen, Robert Lewandowski, and Raphinha were on the score sheet for Barca, and an own goal from Guido Rodriguez took the scorecard to 4-0.

With this win, the 26-time La Liga champions have taken a major step toward number 27th. The club is 11 points clear of its arch-rivals Real Madrid. With 6 more league games left, the fans have already of the view that FC Barcelona have now one hand on the trophy. The summer signing of Robert Lewandowski proved to be crucial as the already-established prolific goalscorer contributed 19 goals for the club. He is ahead in the Pichichi race but Karim Benzema has minimized the gap with his hattrick against Almeria. Benzema is close second with 17 goals.