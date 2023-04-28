Lionel Messi Can Return To FC Barcelona, La Liga President Reveals How It Can Be Done

Lionel Messi's potential return to FC Barcelona has shaken up the entire football world as the Paris Saint-Germain forward is in the last year of his current contract. He is set to be a free agent on June 30 as things stand he is expected to leave the Partch des Princes at the end of this season. Recently, La Liga president Javier Tebas opened up on Messi's future and his return to La Liga.

Barcelona's financial struggles are pretty evident as the Spanish giants are having a pretty difficult time managing their financial resources. Their wage bill has already exceeded the permissive barrier and they need to cut down the expenditure in order to accommodate Messi's arrival.

Javier Tebas revealed how Lionel Messi could return to Barcelona

The 35-year-old hasn't really lost his touch and from a marketing point of view, this could turn out to be a lucrative deal for both Barcelona and La Liga as it would attract more viewers and sponsorships. Cristiano Ronaldo's departure to Saudi Arabia worked wonders for the country's football scene as the Al-Nassr forward has managed to turn the tide. Javier Tebas revealed Messi's return to Spain could be a very difficult job to execute but there is still time to do it.

"As of today, I see it as complicated.

"There is still time, but there will have to be departures of players and a decrease in the wage bill. There will have to be if they are to be able to register Messi.

"And then there is a piece of information which we don't know, the salary of Messi. There are still many variables to understand.

is not like PSG, which has a gas and money tap to have a large salary mass. They have to reduce the salary mass to be able to sign up players. It's like the subway, let them out so they can get in. People still have to get out of the subway."

Affording Messi's wage could also be a big ask but given Barcelona's stance, they would be ready to take up every possible chance to ensure they are on the right track.