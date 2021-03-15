BAR Vs HUE Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, LaLiga Match Preview

Matchday 27 on the ongoing LaLiga campaign sees FC Barcelona welcome SD Huesca in their upcoming tie on Monday. This LaLiga fixture is set to be played on March 15 at the Nou Camp with the kickoff scheduled for 1:30 AM (March 16, Tuesday) according to IST. Let's have a look at the BAR vs HUE Dream11 prediction, playing 11, alongside other match details of this encounter.

BAR vs HUE live: BAR vs HUE Dream11 match preview

Despite being knocked out of the UEFA Champions League after playing out a 1-1 draw against PSG midweek, FC Barcelona will walk into the game brimming with confidence following their fantastic displays against the French Giants. The Catalunya outfit has been one of the most improved outfits in recent times as Barcelona are currently unbeaten in their last six matches across all competitions. Heading into the game as their third-ranked team, FC Barcelona will be itching to move back to the second spot and bridge the gap between them and league leaders Atletico Madrid by walking away with three points against bottom-pitted SD Huesca.

SD Huesca on the other hand will walk into the game following a 3-4 loss to Celta Vigo in their last LaLiga outing. It was their 12th loss of the season as the visitors find themselves at the bottom of the barrel in the league this season. Starting this match as the 20th ranked team, SD Huesca have registered only three wins while playing out 11 draws accumulating 20 points so far. They will be itching to get out of the drop zone as soon as possible by picking up a few points but face an uphill task against Messi & co. who start the match as favourites.

BAR vs HUE Playing 11

FC Barcelona- Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Oscar Mingueza, Clement Lenglet, Ronald Araujo, Sergino Dest, Jordi Alba, Frenkie de Jong, Pedri, Sergio Busquets, Lionel Messi, Ousmane Dembele

SD Huesca- Alvaro Fernandez, Jorge Pulido, Dimitrios Siovas, Pablo Insua, Pablo Maffeo, Javi Galan, David Ferreiro, Jaime Seoane, Mikel Rico, Rafa Mir, Dani Escriche

BAR vs HUE Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper - Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Defenders – Jordi Alba, Pablo Maffeo, Sergino Dest, Pablo Insua

Midfielders - Frenkie de Jong, Javi Galan, Ousmane Dembele, Mikel Rico

Strikers - Lionel Messi, Rafa Mir

BAR vs HUE Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain- Lionel Messi or Mikel Rico

Vice-Captain- Ousmane Dembele or Rafa Mir

BAR vs HUE Match Prediction

We expect FC Barcelona to register a routine victory and walk away with three points at the end of the 90 minutes.

Prediction- FC Barcelona 2-0 SD Huesca

Note: The above BAR vs HUE Dream11 prediction, BAR vs HUE Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The BAR vs HUE Dream11 Team and BAR vs HUE Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.