Ever since Lionel Messi's departure from the Camp Nou got confirmed a few days ago, several fans expected Barcelona to fall apart. During Barcelona's friendly encounter against Juventus, while several Barca fans still chanted Messi's name in the stadium, the La Liga giants' latest recruit, Memphis Depay, proved that life without the club legend still exists. Depay opened the scoring against Juventus in the Joan Gamper trophy as Barcelona demolished the Serie A against 3-0.

Fans chant Lionel Messi's name during Barcelona vs Juventus

Barcelona fans chanted Lionel Messi's name throughout the encounter against Juventus in the Joan Gamper trophy as new signing Memphis Depay shined. The Dutch international opened the scoring in the third minute after he went past Wojciech Szczesny during a counter-attack. The La Liga giants dominated the first half and even had two goals disallowed. Yusuf Demir was denied a goal as teammate Antoine Griezmann was offside. As for the second goal, Griezmann slotted the ball home only to see the linesman's flag once again.

Juventus came close to an equalizer just before halftime, but Alvaro Morata wasted that fantastic opportunity. Shortly after, the Serie A giants were made to pay as Depay's corner found Martin Braithwaite, who made no mistake with the header finish. The Catalan giants then made it 3-0 during the second minute of added time when 21-year old Riqui Puig came up with a fantastic curling shot from the edge of the box.

Lionel Messi said he 'never imagined saying goodbye in this way'

While speaking at his farewell press conference, Lionel Messi indicated that he never imagined leaving Barcelona in this fashion. Messi said, "Honestly, last year, all the mess with the burofax, I was convinced I knew what I wanted to say. This year is not the same. My family and I were convinced we were going to stay, that's what we wanted more than anything. We were at home. Now I have to say goodbye to all of this. I have been here so many years, my entire life, since I was 13. After 21 years, I am leaving with my wife, with my three little Catalan-Argentine kids. I can't say that we won't come back because this is our home, and I promised my children that."