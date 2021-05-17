BAR Vs SWA Dream11: Barnsley Vs Swansea City Prediction, Team And Top Picks

Barnsley and Swansea City square off in the EFL Championship play-off semi-final on Monday, May 17. The first leg of the Championship playoff will be played at the Oakwell Stadium with the kickoff at 8:15 pm.BST(Tuesday, May 18, 12:45 AM IST) Let's have a look at the BAR vs SWA Dream11 team, top picks, alongside other details of this encounter.

BAR vs SWA Match Preview

Barnsley will head into the game after finishing as the fifth-ranked team on the EFL Championship standings while Swansea finished a spot above them this season. Both the teams registered a win against each other in the ongoing Championship this season as Swansea won their first league encounter while Barnsley got the better of Swansea in their latest head-to-head outing.

Swansea City has been going through an inconsistent patch of results in their recent outings and will be aiming to sort go their issues before playing the all-important match on Monday. While the hosts will be aiming to take complete advantage of playing the first leg on the home ground, the Swans will be aiming to score away goals and get a crucial lead for themselves before hosting Barnsley in the reverse leg.

BAR vs SWA Playing 11

Barnsley- Brad Collins, Michael Sollbauer, Michal Helik, Mads Juel Andersen, Callum Styles, Callum Brittain, Alex Mowatt, Romal Palmer, Cauley Woodrow, Conor Chaplin, Daryl Dike

Swansea City- Freddie Woodman, Ryan Manning, Connor Roberts, Marc Guehi, Ryan Bennett, Jay Fulton, Matt Grimes, Conor Hourihane, Liam Cullen, Jamal Lowe, Andre Ayew

BAR vs SWA Dream11 Top Picks

Captain - Cauley Woodrow or Andre Ayew

Vice-Captain - Matt Grimes or Daryl Dike

BAR vs SWA Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – Freddie Woodman

Defenders – Connor Roberts, Michal Helik, Ryan Bennett, Mads Juel Andersen

Midfielders – Matt Grimes, Alex Mowatt, Conor Hourihane

Strikers – Cauley Woodrow, Andre Ayew, Daryl Dike

BAR vs SWA Dream11 Prediction

Given the current form of both teams, we expect the match to end in a draw as both the teams are expected to cancel each other out during the course of the 90 minutes.

Prediction- Barnsley 1-1 Swansea City

Note: The above BAR vs SWA Dream11 prediction, BAR vs SWA Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The BAR vs SWA Dream11 Team and BAR vs SWA Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result