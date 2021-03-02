Barcagate: Club Legends Lionel Messi, Gerard Pique Revealed As Key Targets Of I3 Ventures

It was indeed a moment of uncertainty and precariousness when local police arrived at Camp Nou to investigate the purported Barcagate on Monday. Later, it was confirmed that former Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu was arrested for the social media scandal involving I3 Ventures. The former president is alleged to have hired a social media company to tarnish the image and reputation of some of the biggest club superstars, including Lionel Messi and Gerard Pique.

Barcelona president arrested: Barcagate targetted Lionel Messi, Gerard Pique?

Messi and Pique had been at loggerheads with the Barcelona management led by Bartomeu. The Argentine forward was on the verge of leaving the Blaugrana when he sent a letter demanding his transfer, now known as the 'Burofax Saga', only for Bartomeu to veto his exit. Pique too has been critical of the club's transfer activities over the previous few seasons.

And according to Spanish media publication AS, the two club legends were the key targets of Bartomeu. The former president hired I3 Ventures, a social media company with the aim of maligning the image and reputation of Messi and Pique on social media. Interestingly, former midfielder Xavi Hernandez was also among the targets.

The Barcagate row first came to light last year, following which Bartomeu decided to step down. Pique had then demanded accountability from the president over the allegations. The former Manchester United defender had claimed that it was outrageous on part of the club to spend money on criticising its own players.

What is Barcagate row which landed Bartomeu behind bars?

In a later interview, Pique had revealed that he spoke to the president about the allegations. But the then-president suggested his innocence, denying any wrongdoing and the defender believed in him. But progressive investigation suggests that the man at the helm at the highest office at Camp Nou was the key conspirator behind the scandal.

Interestingly, I3 Ventures were also tasked with the responsibility of maintaining Barcelona's social media accounts. But their contract was terminated after allegations came to the fore last year. Meanwhile, an external audit conducted by PricewaterhouseCoopers claimed that the club had done no wrong nor did they pay an inflated price for I3's services. Despite the clearance, the local police decided to proceed with the investigation.

Barcelona's official statement on current crisis

Barcelona released an official statement following the search at Camp Nou and the subsequent arrest of Bartomeu. It read, "Regarding the entry and search by the Catalan Police force this morning at the Camp Nou offices by order of the Instructing Court number 13 in Barcelona, which is in charge of the case relating to the contacting of monitoring services on social networks, FC Barcelona have offered up their full collaboration to the legal and police authorities to help make clear facts which are subject to investigation."

