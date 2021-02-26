Lionel Messi, Paul Pogba And Jadon Sancho Star In EPIC Pepsi Max Advert, Fans Roar: WATCH

Six-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi was joined by Man United's Paul Pogba and Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho in fronting the New Pepsi Max advertisement, which was released earlier this week. The advert, which also features Wolfsburg's Shanice van de Sanden, is meant to be a 'celebration' of the brand's partnership with UEFA's most prestigious club competition — the Champions League. However, fans on social media were quick to react to the commercial, with some highlighting why Pogba was present for the shooting though Man United were out of the elite European competition.

Messi, Pogba and Sancho feature in new Pepsi Max advert

Football superstars Lionel Messi, Paul Pogba and Jadon Sancho have shown off their skills in the latest Pepsi Max advertisement. The brand introduced a new bold global campaign celebrating culture with pop and fizz of the cola. The 'Fizz to Life' campaign sees the football stars, cause havoc in a fan's bedroom for Pepsi's latest Champions League promotion. The three men were also joined by Wolfsburg’s Dutch ace Shanice van de Sanden — a three-time back-to-back Women’s Champions League winner with Lyon.

The ad is soundtracked by “Rotate”, a track created especially for the spot, by global superstar Becky G and two-time Grammy-nominated Afro-fusion musician Burna Boy, as the footballers chase each other through posters and magazines. The 50-second long clip created waves on social media with fans reacting positively to the creative ad. However, some were quick to point out why Pogba was featuring in the advert given that his United's side failed to qualify for the UCL last-16.

The new Pepsi Ad features Lionel Messi, Paul Pogba - who looks like a bonafide rapper - and England’s young prospect, Sancho! The icing on the cake is Burna Boy providing the sound canvas. Dope art pic.twitter.com/Mv2F4X2iuQ — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) February 23, 2021

On Twitter, one wrote, "Dapper ad, but what is Pogba doing there? United failed to make it past their group stage" Another added, "Pogba looks amazingly stylish in that purple suit, but eh...this is awkward, right?" A third wrote, "Pogba and Man United couldn't get past their group stage. Is it just me or is everyone else noticing what's wrong with the video?"

In last year's Pepsi advertisement, Messi and Pogba were joined by Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and Man City's Raheem Sterling as the players enjoyed themselves in clubs and barbershops.

Meanwhile, the Champions League returned from its customary winter break last week, with Sancho's Dortmund side earning a 3-2 win away at Sevilla in their first leg of their last 16 game. However, Lionel Messi and Barcelona were thrashed 4-1 at the Camp Nou by a Kylian Mbappe-inspired Paris Saint-Germain side.

Image Credits - Pepsi.com