Barcelona Boss Ronald Koeman's Car Attacked By Fans After Real Madrid Defeat

Barcelona's struggle in the domestic competition continued with defeat to Real Madrid in El Classico on Sunday. Barcelona lost the contest to Real Madrid 1-2 adding more pressure on their coach Ronald Koeman. David Alaba opened the scoring for Real Madrid ahead in the first half of the El Clasico before Lucas Vazquez doubled their lead in second-half stoppage time. Barcelona striker Sergio Aguero pulled one goal back for his team deep into the injury time.

The loss against Real Madrid in El Classico added an unwanted record to Ronald Koeman managerial career with the current Barcelona manager becoming only the second manager in history to lose his first three El Clasicos. Read Madrid has now beaten Barcelona four consecutive times in the El Classico fixtures. Following the loss, angry fans surrounded Ronald Koeman's car and shouted insults at the Barcelona coach as he tried to leave Camp Nou. Soe of the young fans slapped the car as he edged forward until getting away.

Así ha sido la salida de Koeman del estadio. Lamentable insultarle y aporrearle el coche así (📹 @UNIVERSO_1899) #fcblive pic.twitter.com/PkaT85OfLt — Toni Juanmartí (@tjuanmarti) October 24, 2021

Following the incident, Barcelona issued a statement in which it wrote about condemning the act and also promised to take strict action to prevent similar incidents in the future. The tweet read

FC Barcelona publicly condemns the violent and disdainful acts that our manager experienced when leaving the Camp Nou. The Club will take security and disciplinary measures so that such unfortunate events do not happen again. — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 24, 2021

According to the report by MARCA Ronald Koeman Contract with Barcelona is until June 2022, however, the manager and the club has not been agreed on the extension. If both parties do not agree over a contract extension the Dutchman is likely to get a nice pay-off. The report quoting El Club de la Mitjanit said that Barcelona will have to pay six million euros to Koeman should they decide against renewing his contract.

The report also says that a clause has been included in his current contract, and was inserted by Josep Maria Bartomeu, stating that the coach would be paid the sum that is related to the compensation that the coach paid to the Royal Dutch Football Association to terminate his contract in order to join Barcelona. Should Barcelona sack Ronal Koeman before the end of the season though, the report states that Barcelona will have to pay the Dutch manager around 14 million euros in compensation.