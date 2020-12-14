Barcelona Captain Lionel Messi Gets Closer To Pele’s BIG Goals Record With Levante Winner

Lionel Messi is just 1 goal away from matching footballing legend Pele. Messi netted a fantastic goal in Barcelona’s 1-0 win against Levante last week which took his goal tally to 642 goals for the Catalunya club across all competitions. Last week's winner against Levante has got Messi very close to breaking Pele's record.

Pele goal record in danger?

As per reports from Mundo Deportivo, the Pele goal record for his Brazilian club Santos stands at 643 goals and Lionel Messi is nearing the historic landmark. Messi’s goal helped Ronald Koeman from avoiding an embarrassing draw as they walked away with 3 points as Messi goal was his 642nd for the club. The forward’s strike was his first goal in the Laliga since November 29 and the Argentian will aim at crossing Pele’s record before the dawn of 2021.

Also Read Quincy Promes Arrested: Ajax Star Jailed After Allegedly Stabbing Family Member

Apart from Messi, another Barcelona star reached a major landmark for the Catalunya giants. Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets moved up on Barcelona’s all-time appearances list after his start against Levante. The Spaniard is now at par with former club legend Carles Puyol as the fourth highest player in Barcelona’s appearances list with 593 appearances to his name.

Also Read Salah Rescues Point For Liverpool In 1-1 Draw At Fulham

After the win against Levante on Sunday night, Barcelona have managed to stay in the top 10 of the Laliga rankings. The Spanish giants have really struggled this season under former player Ronald Koema, who was appointed as the club's manager in the summer. The Camp Nou outfit is yet to play their best football as they are currently slotted 8th on the LaLiga table.

Barcelona will play high-flying Real Sociedad side in the midweek before taking on Valencia, Real Valladolid and Eibar in their LaLiga campaign. There is a silver lining for them as the youngsters at the club have performed well. Sergino Dest, Pedri, Francisco Trincao and Ansu Fati have all risen up to the occasion and impressed fans with their performances.

Also Read Bengaluru Clip Kerala Wings In 6 Goal Thriller

Lionel Messi to leave Barcelona?

The Argentaiain's contract with the Spanish giants ends next summer and a renewal of the same looks extremely unlikely. Messi has expressed his desire to leave the club and is expected to not sign any new deal coming to his side from FC Barcelona.

His problems with the club increased when the Barcelona board decided to trade Messi's closest teammates. Luis Suarez was sold off to Atletico Madrid, while another long-lasting servant in Ivan Rakitic was sent back to Sevilla. Lionel Messi had earlier took to social media and shared his anger against Barcelona’s board. Clubs like Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City are the most likely destinations for the forward as he looks for a reunion with former Barca player Neymar or City head coach Pep Guardiola.

Also Read El Ghazi's Stoppage Time Penalty Gives Villa Win Over Wolves