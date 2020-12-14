Quincy Promes Arrested: Ajax Star Jailed After Allegedly Stabbing Family Member

Ajax star and Quincy Promes missed team training on Sunday as reports emerged that the Netherlands international was arrested in relation to a stabbing incident. The incident occurred at a family reunion hosted by Promes on the premises of a company he owns. While the police did not confirm the identity of the suspect but said a 28-year-old from Amsterdam had been arrested in connection with the alleged incident that happened in July.

Quincy Promes crime: Quincy Promes arrested in relation for stabbing incident at family gathering

According to De Telegraaf, a stabbing happened in a warehouse at Abcoude, just south of Amsterdam where Quincy Promes had a hosted a large gathering of his family in July. The Ajax winger allegedly argued with a family member, for unknown reasons, and stabbed them with a knife leaving the victim seriously injured. The man, who was stabbed, pressed charges last month and Promes was subsequently arrested on Sunday morning.

Ajax star Quincy Promes has been arrested over involvement in "serious stabbing"



Read the alleged story in replies 👇 pic.twitter.com/EqUdh74KHO — SportFeed (@SportFeed3) December 13, 2020

The Quincy Promes charges carry a maximum of a four-year jail term should the Dutch international be found guilty. A magistrate will decide on Sunday afternoon whether the Promes will be brought to trial and the Ajax could spend up to three days in prison, although the pre-trial detention can be extended. The 28-year-old's lawyer has made a brief statement to the Dutch news agency ANP and said that Promes was not at the site during the incident and was fully cooperating with the investigation.

In a statement to FOX Sports Netherlands, Ajax said that while the news of Quincy Promes charges is really worrisome, 'but being accused of something doesn't mean you did it'. The Dutch giants said that it was too premature for them to comment and will wait for the investigation to unfold before commenting on the matter. Promes was in action on Saturday afternoon for Ajax, scoring the second in their 4-0 win over PEC Zwolle in the Eredivisie.

Quincy Promes arrested: Quincy Promes career

Quincy started his career with Twente in 2011 where he spent three seasons before moving to Russian club Spartak Moscow in the summer of 2014. The Dutch international excelled in Russia, winning the Footballer of the Year in Russia in 2017 and finishing the 2017–18 season as Russian Premier League top scorer. A €20 million transfer to Sevilla followed, but the winger struggled for form and was subsequently sold to Ajax for a loss of €15.7 million. Promes made his debut for The Netherlands in 2014, and has made 46 appearances for The Oranje, scoring seven goals.

(Image Courtesy: Quincy Promes Instagram)