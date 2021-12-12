Barcelona Coach Xavi Explains Club's Below-par Performances; Says Issue Is 'psychological'

Despite Barcelona's struggles this season, coach Xavi has backed the side's footballing capabilities and instead insisted that they need to work on their mental toughness.

The Spanish coach returned to the Nou Camp following the Catalan giants' 3-0 humiliating defeat to Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League, after which they were eliminated from the competition.

Xavi has backed Barcelona to deliver

Despite Barcelona's below-par performances so far in both La Liga and the UEFA Champions League, Xavi has no doubts that the team will deliver if they improve psychologically. While speaking at a press conference, the legendary midfielder said, "It is a psychological issue rather than a football one. They have to believe it, and that is my job. We are encouraging them to dare and be brave. At Barcelona, it's not worth playing 6/10 or 7/10. You have to aim for excellence."

Xavi then went into details of what the team were missing, insisting that they were capable of fighting for titles. "Courage, aiming high and not low because that is not what Barcelona do. Being brave and understanding the game, we are not that far from what we want. The squad has the level to compete and win titles. In the Bayern game, there was also a psychological aspect, but also [a sign that] habits have been lost," added the 41-year old.

Although the Spanish midfielder motivated his players, he did not hide his keenness to improve the squad in the January transfer window. "The team always has to improve. There is a market, and it is an opportunity. There is a lot of communication. It was a very productive meeting. I was clear. We have a financial problem, but we have to work to improve the team, the squad and be more competitive. I discussed it with the president and the board, but now is not the time to talk about it because tomorrow's game is key. We are concerned about the present," concluded Xavi.

Barcelona are currently in eighth place in La Liga standings

Barcelona's 2021/22 campaign seems to be going from bad to worse as another draw against Osasuna has dropped them to eighth place in the La Liga standings with 24 points, five points behind fourth-placed Atletico Madrid and 15 points behind leaders Real Madrid.