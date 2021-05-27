Barcelona Considering Belgium Coach Roberto Martinez To Replace Koeman At Camp Nou

Barcelona are reportedly looking for managerial options and may consider not extending Ronald Koeman's contract which is due to end in 2022. The Catalans who finished outside the top 2 for the first time since 2008 are linked with Belgian national team manager Roberto Martinez. Koeman took over the reins of the club from Quique Setien in 2020. He helped Barca win their 31st Copa del Ray title this season but disappointment in the Champions League and LaLiga may have triggered this decision. The Catalans came 3rd in LaLiga, behind rivals Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid. Their losses to Granada and Celta Vigo in the final few games affected their position on the table and they kept dropping points which forced them out of contention.

❗Ronald Koeman continues, for now.



• He met with Laporta yesterday, but no decision was made and they will continue talking in the coming days.



• Laporta wants to calmly analyze the situation and the possible alternatives before making a decision.



Via (🟢): @EduPolo [md] pic.twitter.com/viWmTnZ7kQ — Barça Buzz (@Barca_Buzz) May 26, 2021

Ronald Koeman future

Ronald Koeman is reported to have met with Barcelona President Juan Laporta. Koeman's agent Rob Jansen has said that the talks with the club have been positive. But with managers like Antonio Conte, Zinedine Zidane, Roberto Martinez all being available, Ronald Koeman's future in Barcelona looks doubtful. The club however will have to pay an amount of 8 million euros to Koeman if they would have to part ways with him, and considering the huge amount of debt Barcelona already are in, this will be a tough call to take.

Barcelona transfer news

Barcelona have been actively involved in the transfer market even before the end of the season. The club will be looking to add new recruits to the team to compete for LaLiga next season. Sergio Aguero has been heavily linked with Barcelona and the deal looks to have been completed as Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has given his confirmation on the striker's move to Barca. Another big signing for the Blaugrana this season could be Gini Wijnaldum who has decided to move out of Liverpool. As Fabrizio Romano tweeted, "Gini Wijnaldum will sign his contract with Barcelona unit June 2024 in the next hours, after a verbal agreement was reached two days ago". Barcelona are also looking to sign Memphis Depay and Eric Garcia to strengthen the side and will be hoping that these transfers will help them compete for silverware next season.

Gini Wijnaldum will sign his contract with Barcelona until June 2024 in the next hours, after the verbal agreement reached two days ago. Done deal. 🔵🔴 #FCB



Wijnaldum agents are now meeting with Barça board in order to complete the deal. ⏳ #Barça @gerardromero @mattemoretto https://t.co/sipUp9NmdJ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 27, 2021

Roberto Martinez

Barcelona have a year left before Koeman's contract expires, but their search for a new manager is a good start to a change as the club is linked to many transfer rumours at the end of this season. Martinez who has helped Belgium reach the top spot of the FIFA rankings is looking to make his comeback to club football and is linked with several European clubs. The Spanish manager who has a contract till 2022 will be managing the Belgium squad in Euro 2020. Martinez will be focused to help Belgium win the trophy but an offer from a team like Barcelona is always tempting and this could lead him to think about a move to Catalonia.

Barcelona are considering the Belgium coach Roberto Martinez as a possible alternative to Ronald Koeman if they decide to move on from the Dutchman this summer, multiple sources have confirmed to @moillorens & @samuelmarsden. pic.twitter.com/QIWKtCuF6h — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 27, 2021

Belgium Euro 2020 squad:

Thibaut Courtois, Simon Mignolet, Matz Sels, Toby Alderwireld, Dedryck Boyata, Jason Denayer, Thomas Vermaelen, Jan Vertonghen, Timothy Castagne, Thomas Meunier, Kevin De Bruyne, Leander Dendoncker, Dennis Praet, Youri Tielemens, Hans Vanaken, Yannick Carrasco, Nacer Chadli, Thorgan Hazard, Michy Batshuayi, Christian Benteke, Jeremy Doku, Eden Hazard, Dries Mertens, Leandro Trossard

Picture Credits: Belgian Red Devils/Twitter