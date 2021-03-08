Barcelona Election Results: Carles Puyol Congratulates New FCB President Joan Laporta

Former Barcelona captain Carles Puyol congratulated incoming club president Joan Laporta after he beat Toni Freixa and Victor Font in Sunday’s Barcelona presidential elections. The Catalan businessman was the club president at the Camp Nou between 2003 and 2010 when Puyol captained Barcelona to four LaLiga titles and two Champions Leagues. Laporta will now replace Josep Maria Bartomeu as the president after Bartomeu stepped down in October.

Barcelona election results: Joan Laporta confirmed as Barcelona new president

On Sunday, the Barcelona election results confirmed Joan Laporta as Barcelona's new president with 30,184 votes. Laporta beat Víctor Font and Toni Freixa who received 16,679 and 4,769 votes respectively. Former Barcelona captain Carles Puyol was one of the first people to congratulate Laporta after he was confirmed as Barcelona's new president as seen in the tweet below.

Felicitats @JoanLaportaFCB. Sort i encerts. Gran imatge veure els tres candidats junts. @tonifreixa @victor_font 👏👏👏 Visca el Barça 💙❤️ — Carles Puyol (@Carles5puyol) March 7, 2021

Laporta was first elected president of Barcelona after he won the elections in 2003 before he was re-elected in 2006. With Joan Laporta as president, the first team achieved two Champions League, four LaLiga titles, a Copa del Rey, a Club World Cup, a European Super Cup, three Spanish Super Cups and three Spanish Cups. After Laporta's term ended in 2010, he decided to step into the world of politics and founded Democràcia Catalana.

Former Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu arrested in relation to "Barcagate" scandal

Even before Joan Laporta was confirmed as president, Barcelona were all over the news as several high-profile club management people were arrested in relation to the "Barcagate" social media scandal just a week prior to the Barcelona presidential elections. In a search and seize operation, the Catalan police raided the Camp Nou stadium and arrested former club president Josep Maria Bartomeu, his advisor Jaume Masferrer, CEO Oscar Grau and head of legal Roman Gomez Ponti. Bartomeu was accused of paying money to a third-party company, where he asked them to smear the image of current and former players alongside other presidential candidates on social media. However, the club did deny these allegations a year ago and also terminated contracts with I3 Ventures, the firm responsible for operating Barcelona's social media accounts.

LaLiga standings

As things stand, Barcelona are currently three points behind league leaders Atletico Madrid, having played a game more. After a slow start to the season, Barcelona seem to have found excellent form recently as they are unbeaten in their last 16 league games (W13 D3). Their last defeat was against Cádiz back in December.

