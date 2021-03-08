Joan Laporta's Promises And Barcelona Plan As He Is Re-elected To Highest Office

Members of FC Barcelona have had their say in the presidential elections. Joan Laporta has been elected as the new Barcelona president, clinching his second term with the club. He already has an impressive record as the club president, with the Blaugrana achieving new heights of glory in Spain and Europe. But the challenge is different this time around. Laporta made a number of promises for his candidature, which seem to have found faith among the members.

Joan Laporta promises Messi's stay during election campaign

Lionel Messi's stay at Barcelona is the topmost agenda for Laporta as confirmed by the president himself in his various speeches. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner sees off his contract at the end of the current season. Earlier during his election campaign, the 58-year-old had gone to the extent of claiming that Messi will leave if he is not elected to the highest office.

🎙 Joan Laporta: "The fact that the best player in the world came to vote today, along with his son, is proof that Leo #Messi loves Barça." pic.twitter.com/plnEpSAlfu — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) March 7, 2021

And after his election to the highest office, Laporta did not shy away from speaking on the Argentine. "Seeing Leo (Messi), the best player in the world, come to vote with his son is for me a sign of what we have said all along," said the new president in his victory speech. Indeed, Joan Laporta and Messi seemingly enjoy a cordial relationship.

Does Joan Laporta's Barcelona plan include Haaland transfer?

One of the major reasons for Messi's purported exit was the club's ineffective transfer policy under Bartomeu. Laporta will have to deal with the transfer policy diligently. He will also attempt to ensure the six-time Ballon d'Or's stay beyond the current season.

Following Erling Haaland's brace against Sevilla in the Champions League, he was being linked with a move to Barcelona. Back then, Laporta insisted that he has the cards to play. His efforts, as per Laporta, could change the dynamics of the first team, as quoted by Spanish publication AS.

Joan Laporta Barcelona plan: President praises Koeman

Talks have emerged on the future of Ronald Koeman with Laporta not seemingly a huge fan of the Dutchman. The president has reportedly set his eyes on Arsenal's Mikel Arteta, as he dreams of emulating the Pep Guardiola-era at Camp Nou. It was Laporta who trusted the current Manchester City manager with the top job at Barcelona despite his lack of experience in the top-flight.

But Laporta has heaped praise on Koeman in his victory speech. He insisted that the Dutchman deserves respect for his splendid efforts in Barcelona's campaign this season. However, he did not completely rubbish off talks of Koeman's sacking, asserting that his future shall depend on the team's results during the course of the season.

