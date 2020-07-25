Xavi Tests Positive For COVID-19, Barcelona Legend Announces News In Instagram Post

Barcelona legend and current Al Sadd manager Xavi announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19. The Barcelona great penned down a statement on Instagram on Saturday, July 25, announcing that he was tested for coronavirus as part of the Qatar Stars League protocol. The test later came back positive, but the Al Sadd manager reassured his fans that he is feeling okay despite contracting the virus.

Xavi tests positive for COVID-19

According to figures from John Hopkins University, Qatar currently has over 108,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus with 164 deaths from the pandemic. Xavi becomes the latest high-profile name in sports to contract COVID-19. In football, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi were the first ones to test positive for COVID-19, with the Premier League ultimately halting proceedings in the wake of them testing positive. Xavi's club Al Sadd confirmed in a tweet that their manager had tested positive and will be absent from the proceedings for the next few weeks.

Xavi : A few days ago, following the @qsl protocol, I tested positive in the last COVID19 test. Fortunately, I’m feeling ok, but I will be isolated until I am given the all clear. When the health services allow it, I will be very eager to return to my daily routine and to work. — AlSadd S.C | نادي السد (@AlsaddSC) July 25, 2020

Xavi's statement on Instagram read: "When the health services allow it, I will be very eager to return to my daily routine and to work. I’d like to thank all the authorities, especially those working in (the) QSL, (the) QFA (Qatar Football Association) and (at) Al-Sadd for supplying the means of early detection, reducing the spread of infection and that guarantees the normal development of the competition."

The Barcelona legend has long been linked with a return to the Camp Nou, with recent rumours linking him with replacing Quique Setien next season. The Barcelona manager was given assurances that he will be in charge of the Catalan giants until the end of the season as the Blaugrana look to the Champions League to salvage something from a dreadful league campaign. The Xavi COVID-19 news, however, will likely spell an end to those rumours linking him with a return to the club.

Xavi: Happy to renew my contract with #AlSadd, I’m working with the club’s management during the current period on a number of issues, including the renewal of Akram Afif’s contract, and signing foreign players to replace Gabi and Marco Fabianhttps://t.co/y5yUunEkzG pic.twitter.com/oamTseHo9Z — AlSadd S.C | نادي السد (@AlsaddSC) July 5, 2020

Xavi also renewed his contract with Al Sadd early in July. However, according to SPORT, his renewed contract has a Barcelona clause that allows him to take up the head coach's role at the Camp Nou if his former club come asking. Xavi was part of the most decorated Barcelona side in history, winning the Champions League four times while also clinching the LaLiga title eight times in an illustrious career at Barcelona. The Spanish icon also lifted the 2010 World Cup with Spain while winning Euro 2008 and Euro 2012 either side of World Cup glory.

Image Courtesy: Al Sadd Twitter