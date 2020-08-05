Lebanon Explosion: Barcelona, Man United, Man City, Arsenal Send Out Message Of Solidarity

Beirut, the capital of Lebanon was rocked by a disastrous explosion on Tuesday, leaving the world appalled. The city was shaken by the explosion which began with a fire at a port in the capital, later exploding into a mushroom cloud. Football clubs across Europe were also startled with the Lebanon explosion and sent out messages of solidarity to those affected.

Also Read | Is Jadon Sancho joining Man United this week? Sancho to United latest updates

Barcelona's message of support after Lebanon explosion

Our condolences and support to all those affected by the explosion in Beirut. Our hearts are with you. pic.twitter.com/tpkty76obM — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 4, 2020

Spanish giants Barcelona, who have been preparing for the Champions League clash against Napoli, took to Twitter to express their solidarity with those affected by the Lebanon explosion. The club tweeted: "Our condolences and support to all those affected by the explosion in Beirut. Our hearts are with you." The tweet by Barcelona was accompanied by a Lebanon flag with a black solidarity ribbon attached.

Also Read | Jadon Sancho agrees 5-year deal worth €17.6m per year with Man United: Report

Man United, Man City extend support

Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone affected by the recent explosion in Beirut, Lebanon.



Stay strong ❤️ — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 4, 2020

Besides Barcelona, Premier League clubs also sent out messages of support for the middle eastern country. Man United tweeted, "Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone affected by the recent explosion in Beirut, Lebanon. Stay strong ", further followed by a tweet from Man City as well. The Etihad-based outfit stated that their thoughts are with those affected by the Lebanon explosion. A similar message of support was sent out by Tottenham Hotspur and their London rivals Arsenal as well.

Beirut, we’re thinking of you.



Stay strong, Lebanon ❤️ — Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 4, 2020

Also Read | Barcelona give up hopes of Neymar return, Lautaro Martinez pursuit ends too: Report

Lebanon explosion: 78 people dead, more than 4,000 injured

President of Lebanon Michel Aoun spoke on the tragedy after news of the dire incident reverberated all around the world. He revealed that 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate were stored without any safety measures in a warehouse for the last six years. Currently, the death toll stands at 78 people, while an estimated 4,000 people have sustained injuries in the horrendous explosion.

Everyone at Manchester City sends their thoughts to those affected by today’s explosion in Beirut 💙 — Manchester City (@ManCity) August 4, 2020

The president has convened a cabinet meeting on Wednesday and has suggested that a two-week state of emergency will be declared. A three-day period of mourning, beginning Wednesday, has been declared by the government. The president has also announced that the government will release 100 billion lira ($66 million) in emergency funds. George Kettani, the head of Lebanon's Red Cross described the Lebanon explosion a 'huge catastrophe', suggesting that there are victims and casualties everywhere.

Also Read | Barcelona president backs Setien, sees Xavi as future coach

Image courtesy: AP