Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are undoubtedly two of the most accomplished footballers of the current generation. Both players have staggering records to their name and also dominated the Ballons d’Or awards and UEFA Champions League titles. Ronaldo has five Ballons d’Or and five champions league titles, while Messi has seven Ballons d’Or awards and four Champions League medals. Barcelona manager Xavi in a video has made a huge admission that Ronaldo is the main reason behind Messi being the player that he is today with both players aware of what the other was doing.

Xavi Credits Cristiano Ronaldo for Lionel Messi's success

While Messi and Ronaldo broke numerous records regularly, Xavi said that it was the battle for global supremacy which helped them raise the levels of their game. While talking to BBC documentary ‘Messi: The Enigma’ Xavi said “Cristiano gave him an extra push to become a better player. Cristiano and Leo probably won't admit it. I am convinced they used to keep an eye on each other. If you're competitive, you want to be the best.”

The Messi vs Ronaldo debate does not seem to be dying anytime soon with both players showing no signs to hang up their boots yet. Both players will hope to have more major honours before calling it quits. Ronaldo enduring a tough time back at Manchester United and will look to change his fortunes if he manages to join another club in January. Messi on the other hand is thriving at Paris Saint-Germain and will aim to make it a memorable season.

Lionel Messi's PSG move could end in legal trouble

Lionel Messi moved out of Barcelona on a free transfer and joined PSG on a three-year deal worth £94m which is considered to be the most high-profile transfer in modern football. However, in the latest update, a small group of Barcelona fans is now seeking legal action against Messi’s transfer to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), citing the move as unfair.

As per The Guardian, notes provided by the court suggested that the complaint by the fan group can make the court overturn an original decision and instruct the commission to “order the French Football Federation to immediately cease any distortion of competition and to bring itself into compliance with UEFA club licensing and financial fair play regulations.