Barcelona Might Call Up Kids For Napoli UCL Clash With Only 14 Senior Players Available

The controversies and struggles at Barcelona seems to have no end. Earlier controversies revolved around the players, the manager and the president. However, a new issue has emerged with only 14 senior players available for the UEFA Champions League clash against Napoli, forcing manager Quique Setien to call up the youth players.

Also Read | Barcelona legend Xavi recovers from COVID-19, returns to Al-Sadd training

Barcelona injury news ahead of UEFA Champions League restart

Napoli travel to play Barcelona at Camp Nou after a first-leg 1-1 draw at Stadio San Paolo on August 8. The Catalan giants will be without the services of midfielder Arturo Vidal who stands suspended after receiving a red card in the first leg. Sergio Busquets will also miss out on the clash due to suspension. Meanwhile, the likes of Samuel Umtiti and Ronald Araujo are injured. Ousmane Dembele's injury is still a cause of concern.

Also Read | Barcelona could take legal action as Arthur Melo refuses to play in the Champions League

Barcelona have limited midfield options ahead of Champions League schedule

With a number of injuries, Barcelona are left with just 14 senior players ahead of their Champions League schedule. Only five defenders - Gerard Pique, Clement Lenglet, Jordi Alba, Junior Firpo and Nelson Semedo are available ahead of the Champions League restart. The Barcelona midfield is a cause of concern for Setien, with Frenkie de Jong, Sergi Roberto and Ivan Rakitic as the only possible players available. However, the Catalan giants have a fit attacking line up, including Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and French World Cup winner Antoine Griezmann.

Also Read | Barcelona transfer news: Coutinho’s agent not ruling out Camp Nou stay amid PL interest

Academy players called up for Champions League schedule

Recent reports suggest that Juventus-bound Arthur Melo has declined participation in the Champions League schedule. Arthur was signed by Juventus in a swap deal with Miralem Pjanic moving to the Camp Nou. The Brazilian midfielder did not want to depart from the club and was ultimately forced to do so. This leaves Barcelona with just 13 players at the manager's disposal.

Reports claim that academy players such as Inaki Pena, Arnau Tenas, Dani Morer, Jorge Cuenca, Oscar Mingueza, Monchu, Jandro Orellana, Ludovit Reis and Konrad de la Fuente have been called up to train with the first-team ahead of the Champions League schedule. Barcelona have the best opportunity to mend their dismal campaign into a successful one by winning the UEFA Champions League after reversals by Real Madrid in LaLiga.

Also Read | Barcelona's Vidal questions Zidane's team selection, defends 'brother' James Rodriguez

Image courtesy: Barcelona Twitter