Barcelona President Joan Laporta Tells Koeman He's 'Not His Favourite' Amid Xavi Links

FC Barcelona President Joan Laporta has opened up about Ronald Koeman Barcelona future hinting how the Dutchman is not his top candidate to be at the helm of the Spanish club for the next season. The club president also went on to address Barcelona transfer news alongside Lionel Messi's contract extension and a variety of topics on Friday.

🎙| Laporta: “We will meet Ronald Koeman next week to talk and decide on his future.” 🚨🚨 — BarçaTimes (@BarcaTimes) May 28, 2021

Ronald Koeman Barcelona future under clouds of uncertainty

While speaking with the media in his press conference on Friday, FC Barcelona President Joan Laporta revealed how the club will soon take a decision on the future of Ronald Koeman as the manager of the Catalunya outfit. The Dutchman replaced Quique Setien as the FC Barcelona head coach has been under the scanner in recent times as he failed to finish in the top two in LaLiga 20-21. The 58-year-old was able to lift silverware in his ongoing campaign with FC Barcelona, securing the Copa del Rey in his first season in charge at the club. Despite winning the domestic competition, the Dutchman's future with the club still remains uncertain with a few board members reportedly unimpressed by him.

🎙| Laporta: “Xavi? We have respect for Koeman, who has a contract in force. Do not rule Koeman out.” 👀 — BarçaTimes (@BarcaTimes) May 28, 2021

Laporta revealed that the club has been talking to the coach while looking at the current season and is set to take calculated decisions on it for the near future. The FC Barcelona President went on to emphasise that he has always acted with the utmost respect for Koeman and will evaluate his work ahead of the next season with Laporta and Koeman scheduled to have a meeting with each other next week. Adding how FC Barcelona have a direct and clear relationship with the coach, Laporta recalled how Koeman is already here and is still under a contract which should be respected as he still has one more year on his contract with FC Barcelona.

Ronald Koeman FC Barcelona exit still on the cards?

Despite backing the Dutchman as the head coach of FC Barcelona, club president Joan Laporta has also been vocal about his preferences and shared how he would like to have someone apart from Ronald Koeman take charge at FC Barcelona ahead of the 2021/22 campaign, saying the Dutchman is "not my favourite coach." He was also quick to dodge away from the "Xavi Hernandez Barcelona manager" rumours while also mentioning that Pep Guardiola is his "dream manager" before wishing the Man City boss all the best for the upcoming Champions League final against Chelsea.

🚨🚨| Laporta confirms: “Yes, I told Koeman that you are not my favourite coach, give me time to find an alternative and if I don’t find one - you can continue.” — BarçaTimes (@BarcaTimes) May 28, 2021

Barcelona Transfer News: Catalan side shows how business is done in transfer market

The Blaugrana outfit has been pretty active in the summer transfer window. They are reported to have also made quite a few acquisitions with FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta revealing that the club is set to announce their new signings next week. The Catalan side has been rumoured to have also closed upon deals for as many as 3 big-name players with the likes of Manchester City stars Eric Gracia and Sergio Aguero set to be announced as FC Barcelona players next week. Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum is also rumoured set to join his fellow Premier League players with a move to Spain while Memphis Depay is close to joining FC Barcelona on a free transfer soon.