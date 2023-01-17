Barcelona Prodigy Gavi Helps Coach Xavi Bring Back ‘positive Dynamic’ In Post-Messi Era

The football world witnessed several high-intensity clashes among Spanish football clubs last week. While Real Sociedad locked horns against Athletic Club in the Basque derby, several clubs made interesting winter signings. The biggest highlight of the week was Barcelona’s sensational 3-1 win against arch-rivals Real Madrid to win the Spanish Super Cup.

Barcelona won their first title under manager Xavi Hernandez with a 3-1 win over arch-rivals Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup final on Sunday night. The club legend Xavi joined the Camp Nou side as the head coach in 2021, following the sacking of Ronald Koeman. This was also the first title for Barcelona without the services of Lionel Messi, who left the club in 2021 and moved to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Teenager Gavi shines for Barcelona in Spanish Super Cup final

The Spanish Super Cup title was the first team trophy for 18-year-old prodigy Gavi. The midfielder became the MVP of the summit clash by contributing with an assist and a goal. He opened the scoring for Barcelona with his 33rd-minute goal, before Robert Lewandowski and Pedri scored goals in the 45th and 69th minute, respectively.

Xavi sheds his thoughts on the Spanish Super Cup title victory

Revealing his thoughts about the win, Xavi mentioned his former teammate Messi in his comments. As per the Associated Press, the Barca manager said, “We’ve been through some tough years, with financial difficulties, Messi’s departure. It was not easy to bring back a positive dynamic. This will help give us some tranquility. We’ve been working hard from the beginning despite all the criticism, and we have to keep working.”

This was the first trophy for Barcelona since the Copa del Rey win in 2021 under former coach Ronald Koeman. It was Messi’s 35th overall title with Barcelona which also turned out to be his last. The iconic footballer left the club in the summer transfer window of 2021 due to Barca’s financial struggles.

The Camp Nou-based team is currently placed at the top of the LaLiga 2022-23 standings ahead of Real Madrid. While Barca have earned 41 points so far with 13 wins, two draws and a loss in 16 games, Madrid sit second with 12 wins, two draws and two defeats in 16 games. On the other hand, Real Sociedad sit third in the table with 35 points to their credit.