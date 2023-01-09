Watch: Pedri Wins Heart By Protecting Gavi During Intense Tackle In Barcelona Vs Atletico

Barcelona won their 13th match of the La Liga 2022-23 season after defeating Atletico Madrid by 1-0 at the Metropolitano Stadium. While French footballer Ousmane Dembele scored the only goal for Barcelona in the match, Barca youngsters Pedri and Gavi also found themselves in the headlines for an on-field incident. In a video going viral on social media, Pedri can be seen protecting Gavi after an intense on-field encounter between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

During the encounter, 18-year-old Gavi was involved in an intense tackle with Atletico Madrid footballer Koke which saw both players shoving eachother on the ground. As the duo stood up, they Pedri was seen shoving away Gavi, who was seemingly saying something to Koke. Here’s a look at the viral video.

o pedri tirando o gavi das brigas nunca perde a graça pic.twitter.com/4BV2LiLE1y — mari (@gavirapedri) January 9, 2023

It is pertinent to mention that Gavi and Pedri are known as the wonder twins of Barcelona, who have left a mark on the team in recent years. The duo earlier helped Dembele to score the only goal scored during the match. In the 22nd minute of the match, Pedri ran into the edge of the Atleti box before passing it to Gavi, who passed it to Dembele.

“Xavi is to blame for today's goal”

As reported by Forbes, the 20-year-old Pedri spoke about the winner during the post-match presentation. "[He] always tells me to get more into the area and shoot, to take risks, to dare [to try a] one-on-one... I feel more and more comfortable up top, for which Xavi is to blame for today's goal," Pedri said. "I slipped, I saw space, and I found Gavi, who put his body in and gave it to Dembele to score,” he added.

A look at Pedri and Gavi’s Barcelona career so far

Pedri made his senior team debut for Barcelona in the 2020-21 season and has played 95 games so far for the team. He has scored a total of nine goals in La Liga while scoring 12 goals and assisting a goal seven times since then. He is seen as one of the most exciting youngsters currently in the football world, who looks promising to take the football world by storm in a few years.

Meanwhile, Gavi came off the ranks as a youth player in the Barca academy and made his senior team debut in 2021. The 18-year-old has scored twice and assisted on nine occasions for the team so far in 72 appearances across competitions. Gavi and Pedri were important players in the Spanish squad that traveled to Qatar for the FIFA World Cup 2022.