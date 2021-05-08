Barcelona, Real Madrid & Juventus Won't Abandon 'Super League' Mission; Counter UEFA, FIFA

Issuing a statement after their failed rebellion against UEFA was crushed, 3 founding members of the proposed European Super League - Juventus, Barcelona and Real Madrid - issued a joint statement on Saturday after 9 members of the contentious league submitted a 'Club Commitment Declaration' to the European football body. Maintaining its concerns over the existing football ecosystem, the statement by the three clubs claimed that the idea of Super League had already been accepted by tribunals and to crush it is 'intolerable under the rule of the law'.

Stressing on the 'ethos' of the Super League project by its 12 founding clubs, out of which 9 have already backed out with some also issuing a public apology to fans, the statement contended that structural reforms in the existing state of European football are 'vital' to ensure that the sport remains 'appealing and survives in the long-term.'

The statement by the La Liga giants and Juventus revealed that the founding clubs had agreed that the Super League would only take place if it was recognized by UEFA and/or FIFA and contended that both the top football bodies 'refused' to establish any channel of communication with the founding members of the Super League. The statement added that one of the objectives of the Super League was to promote women's football on a global level - "a tremendous, but currently undervalued, the opportunity for the sector," it said.

Significantly, the statement by Juventus, Real Madrid and Barcelona touched upon the intense criticism of the Super League by fans and the world of football, especially aimed at the approach of qualification. Asserting that the clubs remain undeterred to continue the 'Super League' mission, the statement said that the founding members are willing to reconsider the proposed approach.

"We reiterate to FIFA, UEFA and all football stakeholders, as we have done on several occasions since the announcement of the Super League, our commitment and determination to discuss, with respect and without intolerable pressure and in accordance with the rule of law, the most appropriate solutions for the sustainability of the whole football family," part of the statement reads. Read the full statement here

UEFA issues statement on re-integration of rebel clubs

On the other hand, the UEFA issued a statement on Friday declaring that nine of the 12 clubs involved in the rebellion, submitted a 'Club Commitment Declaration' setting out the position of the Clubs, including their commitment to UEFA Club Competitions as well as national club competitions. The UEFA and the nine rebel clubs signed a formal confirmation of the commitments and manner of the clubs' reintegration and participation in UEFA Club Competitions. The UEFA said that the nine clubs have agreed to face 'substantial fines' if they breach any other commitment they have entered into in the Club Commitment Declaration. The Premier League clubs along with Atletico Madrid, AC Milan and Inter Milan officially signed up to a settlement with UEFA to participate only in the existing open European competitions and accepted giving up 5% of revenue for one season playing in Europe.

"UEFA has reserved all rights to take whatever action it deems appropriate against those clubs that have so far refused to renounce the so-called 'Super League'. The matter will promptly be referred to the competent UEFA disciplinary bodies,"the statement said.

PL clubs pull out of UEL

All six Premier League clubs which had initially signed up for the Super League — Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur — had pulled out off the project after intense criticism by the football world. Atletico Madrid, AC Milan and Internazionale followed them a day later. However, despite the Super League currently in tatters, chief Florentino Perez has insisted that the project is still not dead.