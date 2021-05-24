Barcelona Transfer News: Club To Place More Than 10 Players On The Market To Balance Books

According to FC Barcelona transfer news, the LaLiga giants are set to have a major overhaul in the upcoming summer transfer window with the majority of the players set to be listed on the market or rumoured to leave the club Spanish club in the summer. FC Barcelona have reportedly planned to get rid of many players and could be willing to sell their stars if they receive the right offer.

📰 [SPORT] | Barça is already initiating their crash plan and is open to loaning players out, releasing players, sales or salary reductions to agree on departures



The sports area must place more than ten players on the market to balance accounts pic.twitter.com/bzfhEZlmKq — BarçaTimes (@BarcaTimes) May 24, 2021

Barcelona transfer news: Catalan giants looking to get rid of TEN players

According to reports from Diario SPORT, the FC Barcelona transfer list consists of up to 10 players that could be seeking a future away from the Noup Camp outfit and switch clubs in the summer transfer window. The FC Barcelona debt has been a massive issue in the recent past which has had a massive impact on the club's ability to sign players in the recent transfer windows.

The Catalan giants also boast of a massive wage bill and are looking to get rid of players demanding astronomical figures in the summer. Currently, very few players considered “untouchable" by the club's management with the majority of them set to be sold if they get the right offer. The massive change in the squad could see many players bid their goodbye in the summer as club president Joan Laporta looks to sort out the team for the upcoming season.



Who is leaving Barcelona?

The number of players leaving FC Barcelona could go as high as 10 players with the club looking to get rid of over players in the upcoming summer transfer window. Reports from Diario SPORT suggest that Neto, Riqui Puig, Miralem Pjanić, Samuel Umtiti, Junior Firpo, Matheus, Martin Braithwaite, Philippe Coutinho, Ousmane Dembélé and Antoine Griezmann are on their way out of this summer. FC Barcelona midfielder Sergi Roberto has also been reported to leave the club in the summer as the Blaugrana outfit looks to sell the 29-year-old to recoup some money and avoid seeing him leave on a free transfer next season.

With the likes of Martin Braithwaite, Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembélé rumoured to leave the club, FC Barcelona are reported to rope in the likes of Sergio Aguero and Memphis Depay on a free transfer in the summer. Both the stars have been liked with a move for FC Barcelona for quite a while as various reports suggest that Aguero has already agreed to join Barcelona while talks with Memphis Depay are rumoured to be in the "advanced stages".

Sergio Agüero to Barcelona, here we go! He’s set to join until June 2023, agreement reached. Bonus included in case Barça will win the UCL. 🔵🔴 #FCB



More: Barcelona are also getting closer to sign Memphis Depay. He confirmed to his new lawyers that he wants to join Barça 🚨🇳🇱 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 21, 2021

The Catalan giants also remain unclear about Ronald Koeman future alongside Lionel Messi. Messi saw his contract with FC Barcelona expire last week and with the club hoping to secure his services for the upcoming season as well. It will be particularly interesting to see how FC Barcelona approaches the upcoming summer transfer window as new club president Joan Laporta aims to turn the tide around and take the club out of the financial mess ahead of the upcoming 2021-22 season.